Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationOver 30 Scholars Attend Two-Week Ayurvedic Manuscript Workshop in Kerala

Over 30 Scholars Attend Two-Week Ayurvedic Manuscript Workshop in Kerala

33 scholars join two-week Ayurveda manuscript workshop in Thrissur, producing rare transliterations for research.

By : PTI | Updated at : 27 Jan 2026 04:00 PM (IST)

Thrissur: More than 33 scholars, including 18 from Ayurveda and 15 from Sanskrit, participated in a two-week workshop on Ayurvedic manuscripts, fostering an interdisciplinary approach to manuscript studies.

The workshop was organised at the CSU Puranattukara (Guruvayoor) Campus in Thrissur from January 12 to 25 by the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), Union Ayush ministry in collaboration with the Central Sanskrit University (CSU), Delhi.

Organised under the Memorandum of Understanding between CCRAS and CSU, the workshop was part of CCRAS's national initiative to document, digitise and utilise classical Ayurvedic manuscripts, the Ayush ministry said in a statement.

The training programme covered key areas such as manuscriptology, palaeography, technical Ayurvedic terminology and script orientation, with specialised Lipi Parichaya sessions on Grantha and Vattezhuthu scripts, the statement said.

A strong emphasis was placed on hands-on transliteration training in Grantha, Medieval Malayalam, and Vattezhuthu, enabling participants to work directly on original palm-leaf manuscripts and to generate verifiable scholarly outputs within a short time, it stated.

As a major scholarly outcome of the workshop, five rare and previously unpublished Ayurvedic manuscripts were successfully transliterated and are now available for advanced research.

These include Dhanwanthari (Vaidya) Chinthamani, comprising 146 palm-leaf pages and transliterated from Grantha into Sanskrit; Dravyashuddhi, a 110-page Grantha manuscript transliterated into Sanskrit; Vaidyam, a 59-page Medieval Malayalam manuscript transliterated into Malayalam; Roga Nirnaya, Part I, consisting of 75 pages transliterated from Medieval Malayalam into Malayalam; and Vividharogangal, a 78 palm-leaf manuscript in Vattezhuthu transliterated into both Malayalam and Sanskrit.

Addressing the valedictory function of the workshop, Vaidya Rabinarayan Acharya, Director General, CCRAS, stated that the workshop was the second collaborative programme with the CSU under the Ayurveda Manuscript Research Initiative of CCRAS.

He noted that during the first such workshop conducted at the CSU Puri Campus in Odisha, 14 Ayurvedic manuscripts were transliterated, reflecting the continuity and expansion of this national effort.

Professor KK Shine, director of the CSU Guruvayoor Campus, along with professor K Vishwanathan, reiterated the university's commitment to future collaboration with CCRAS, particularly for the systematic preservation, scholarly processing and revival of Malayalam Ayurvedic manuscripts, which constitute a vital component of India's regional medical heritage.

The workshop was widely appreciated for its integrated approach, which involved Ayurveda and Sanskrit scholars, and for delivering tangible research outcomes within a limited timeframe, the statement said.

The CCRAS stated that such initiatives will strengthen evidence-based Ayurveda, preserve regional medical traditions and support the long-term conservation of India's classical medical knowledge. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Also read
Published at : 27 Jan 2026 04:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Ayurvedic Manuscript Workshop
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
India-EU Ink 'Mother Of All Trade Deals' As FTA Talks Conclude Amid Global Turmoil
India-EU Ink 'Mother Of All Trade Deals' As FTA Talks Conclude Amid Global Turmoil
Education
Why Are Thousands Of Students Protesting Outside UGC Office? UGC New Rules Explained
Why Are Thousands Of Students Protesting Outside UGC Office? UGC New Rules Explained
India
‘Mother Of All Deals’: Modi Says India-EU Free Trade Pact Strengthens Democracy, Rule Of Law
‘Mother Of All Deals’: Modi Says India-EU Free Trade Pact Strengthens Democracy, Rule Of Law
Business
India, EU Sign Free Trade Agreement: Top Highlights
India, EU Sign Free Trade Agreement: Top Highlights
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: PM Modi Welcomes European Leadership, Calls Visit “Unprecedented”
Breaking News: PM Modi Calls India-EU FTA ‘Mother of All Deals’ as Trade Agreement Signed
Breaking News: Nationwide Bank Strike Today, Cash Transactions and Services Suspended
Mumbai News: Clash in Borivali National Park as Eviction of Tribal Settlers Sparks Stone-Pelting
Breaking News: UGC New Rules 2026 Spark Nationwide Row in Universities
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Crumbling Empires: Civic Poll Debacle Pushes Thackeray And Pawar Families Toward Political Oblivion
Opinion
Embed widget