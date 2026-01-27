'There Will Be No Discrimination, No Misuse of Law': Dharmendra Pradhan On New UGC Rules

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has addressed concerns surrounding the newly notified UGC regulations, stating that the rules have been framed to ensure fairness and prevent misuse. Responding to criticism, he said the government is committed to protecting everyone’s rights. On the new UGC guidelines, Pradhan said, "there will be no discrimination; no one can misuse the law." He further added that the decision has come from the University Grants Commission (UGC) and is also being examined by the Supreme Court, assuring students and stakeholders that the process is within legal oversight.

Protests Erupt Outside UGC Headquarters

Despite the clarification, the regulations formally titled Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2026 have generated significant backlash. Students, teachers, and civil society groups have expressed concern over the terminology used in defining “caste-based discrimination” within the rules.

Protests were announced on Tuesday outside the UGC headquarters in Delhi by students from upper-caste communities. The demonstration comes after reports of unrest on university campuses and within student hostels over the past few days. The issue has also prompted political reactions, including the resignation of a senior bureaucrat and a youth BJP functionary who cited differences with the policy.

What the New UGC Rules Require?

Under the regulations, every recognised higher education institution is required to establish an Equal Opportunity Centre. The centre will coordinate with faculty, staff, civil society groups, police, district administration, and legal authorities. According to the guidelines, the centre must include representation from OBCs, SCs, STs, Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) and women.

Role of the Equal Opportunity Centre

The Equal Opportunity Centre will be responsible for implementing equity-related initiatives, providing academic and financial support to disadvantaged groups, and managing grievance procedures. The centre is also expected to work with district and state legal services authorities to facilitate legal assistance when required.

