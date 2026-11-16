They repositioned to secure Aden and neighboring governorates, strengthen frontlines, and address existing threats. Another goal is to end the Houthi siege over the strategic city of Taiz.
Saudi-Backed Forces Pull Back From Bab el-Mandeb Strait As Houthis Advance Towards Aden
Forces aligned with the Yemeni government and Saudi Arabia are seeking to strengthen control over the interim capital Aden as the Iran-backed Houthis approach.
- Southern Armed Forces redeploy from Bab el-Mandeb Strait.
- Repositioning aims to secure Aden, lift Taiz siege.
- Houthis gained control over critical Bab el-Mandeb Strait.
- Houthi forces now 60 kilometers from Aden.
Reported by: Wesley Dockery
The Southern Armed Forces group allied with Yemen's UN-recognized government and backed by Saudi Arabia said Sunday they had repositioned themselves away from the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.
Why are troops moving away from Bab el-Mandeb?
The Southern Armed Forces said the repositioning is intended to secure the southern city of Aden, "and the neighboring governorates, as well as strengthening the frontlines and addressing existing threats."
Aden, which has a population of over a million people, is the interim seat of the Yemeni government, formally known as the Presidential Leadership Council (PLC).
The Southern Armed Forces also intend to end the Houthi siege over the strategic southwestern city of Taiz.
Nearly two million people live in Taiz, Yemen's third-largest city.
The siege is raising fears of famine for residents, as well as a possible medical crisis as hospitals face restricted supplies.
Houthis advancing towards Aden
The Houthis control much of northwest Yemen, including the capital Sanaa.
The rebels are a Shiite militant group backed by Iran. The US, Canada and several other countries regard them as a terror organization.
The Houthis in September launched a rapid offensive against the PLC, seizing much of the coastline along the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, which connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean.
It is also a key corridor for maritime trade and energy shipments.
The Houthis have taken control of the major port town of Mocha in September, firming their grip over the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.
The latest redeployment of the Southern Armed Forces is likely to give the rebels even more control over the strategic area.
Sources told AFP news agency that Houthi forces are now just 60 kilometers (less than 40 miles) from Aden.
The conflict between the Yemeni government and the Houthis has lasted for over 10 years.
The fighting in Yemen, the poorest country in the Arab world, has been fueled by the wider rivalry between Iran and Saudi Arabia.
In recent weeks, the Houthis have been launching frequent attacks on Saudi Arabia. On Sunday, the rebels claimed that they targeted the King Khalid International Airport and financial district of the Saudi capital, Riyadh. Saudi Arabia has not confirmed the alleged Houthi attack.
Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did the Southern Armed Forces reposition away from the Bab el-Mandeb Strait?
What is the strategic importance of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait?
The strait connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean. It is a key corridor essential for global maritime trade and energy shipments.
Who are the Houthis, and what areas do they control?
The Houthis are an Iran-backed Shiite militant group. They control much of northwest Yemen, including the capital Sanaa, and recently seized coastline along the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.
What is the likely impact of the Southern Armed Forces' recent redeployment?
The redeployment is likely to give the Houthi rebels more control over the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait. Houthi forces are now reportedly just 60 kilometers from Aden.