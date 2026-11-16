‘Journalists’ Tour’, PRESS Sticker: How Bengaluru Murder Accused Moved 7 Bodies

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Accused used fake journalist ID to transport bodies.

Police suspect separate body disposals avoided suspicion.

Investigation probing body transport, fake identity's role.

A man accused of killing seven people in Bengaluru's Rajajinagar allegedly used a fake journalist identity and a banner advertising a journalists' tour to transport bodies without attracting suspicion, according to details that have emerged during the police investigation.

The accused, identified as Indushekhar, allegedly put up a banner reading ‘Journalists' Tour During Dussehra and Deepavali’ on his yellow-number-plate Toyota Etios car. The banner was reportedly positioned in a way that concealed the vehicle's number plate.

The rear windshield also carried a ‘PRESS’ marking, giving the vehicle the appearance of belonging to a journalist.

Fake Journalist Identity Allegedly Used As Cover

According to the investigation, Indushekhar ran a YouTube channel and had also arranged visiting cards and identity cards to support his claim of being a journalist.

Investigators suspect that the press marking and tour banner were used as a cover to move bodies inside the car without drawing attention.

The same banner was reportedly spotted on the accused's vehicle in areas around Sakleshpur and Mangaluru. Police suspect that he may have used the same tactic while disposing of bodies at different locations.

Police Probe How Bodies Were Disposed Of

The accused allegedly disposed of the bodies in separate stages rather than moving them all at once, apparently to avoid raising suspicion.

Indushekhar and other accused persons are currently being questioned in police custody. Investigators are trying to establish when, where and how the bodies were transported after the alleged killings.

The investigation is also examining whether the fake press identity helped the accused avoid scrutiny while moving around with the bodies.