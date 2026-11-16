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English NewsEducationOdisha Board Exam 2027: Class 10 Exams Begin March 12, Check Exam Schedule And Details

Odisha Board Exam 2027: Class 10 Exams Begin March 12, Check Exam Schedule And Details

Odisha Class 10 Board Exam 2027 will begin on March 12. Check exam timings, 15 extra minutes for Maths and how to download the detailed timetable.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 16 Nov 2026 09:17 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BSE Odisha announced Class 10 board exams for March 2027.
  • Exams 9:00 AM-11:30 AM, mathematics paper receives extra time.
  • Open School, Sanskrit Madhyama exams will also be conducted.
  • Timetable available for download on official bseodisha.nic.in website.

Odisha Board Exam 2027: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE Odisha), has announced the schedule for the Class 10 annual board examinations for the academic session 2026-27. The announcement brings an important update for lakhs of students preparing to appear for the Odisha Matric Examination 2027. 

According to the official notification issued by the board, the Odisha Class 10 board examinations will begin on March 12, 2027, and conclude on March 27, 2027. With the examination dates now announced, students have approximately four months to complete their preparation and revise the syllabus. 

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The board has also shared important information regarding examination timings and the additional time allowed for the mathematics paper. Alongside regular Class 10 examinations, the State Open School Certificate and Sanskrit Madhyama annual examinations will also be conducted according to the announced schedule. 

Odisha Class 10 Board Exam 2027: Check Exam Timings 

As per the board's announcement, all examinations will be conducted in a single shift. The examination will begin at 9:00 AM and conclude at 11:30 AM, giving students two and a half hours to complete their question papers. 

However, candidates appearing for the mathematics examination will receive an additional 15 minutes to attempt the paper. This extra time will allow students to review their calculations and check their answers before submitting the examination. 

Students should take note of the prescribed examination timings and plan their preparation accordingly. 

Odisha Matric Exam 2027: Open School And Madhyama Exams 

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, has clarified that the annual examinations for the State Open School Certificate and Sanskrit Madhyama will also be conducted alongside the regular Class 10 board examinations. 

Like previous years, the Odisha Class 10 examinations will take place in the traditional offline mode. 

The board will also make strict arrangements at examination centres to prevent unfair practices and maintain transparency throughout the examination process.  

Odisha Board Exam 2027: How To Download Subject-Wise Timetable? 

Step 1: Visit the official website at bseodisha.nic.in. 

Step 2: Look for the 'Latest Updates' section on the homepage. 

Step 3: Find and click on the 'Annual HSC Examination 2027 Schedule' link. 

Step 4: The detailed examination timetable will appear on the screen in PDF format. 

Step 5: Download the PDF file and save it for future reference. 

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Odisha Board Class 10 Result: When Were Results Announced Last Year? 

Students may also note that the Odisha Board announced the Class 10 examination results for the previous academic session on May 2. 

With the 2027 examination schedule now announced, students should focus on completing their preparations ahead of the March examinations and regularly follow official updates from the board. 

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Frequently Asked Questions

When will the Odisha Class 10 board examinations for 2027 take place?

The Odisha Class 10 board examinations for the academic session 2026-27 will commence on March 12, 2027, and conclude on March 27, 2027.

What are the examination timings for the Odisha Class 10 Board Exam 2027?

All examinations will be conducted in a single shift from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM, providing two and a half hours. Candidates for the mathematics paper will receive an additional 15 minutes.

Which other exams will be conducted alongside the regular Class 10 board examinations?

The annual examinations for the State Open School Certificate and Sanskrit Madhyama will also be conducted simultaneously with the regular Class 10 board exams.

How can students download the subject-wise timetable for the Odisha Board Exam 2027?

Students can download the timetable from the official website, bseodisha.nic.in. Look for the 'Annual HSC Examination 2027 Schedule' link in the 'Latest Updates' section.

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 16 Nov 2026 09:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Odisha Board Exam 2027 Odisha Class 10 Board Exam 2027 Odisha Matric Exam 2027
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