NEET UG Application 2026 Expected To Start Shortly At nta.ac.in, Here's How To Apply

HomeEducationNEET UG Application 2026 Expected To Start Shortly At nta.ac.in, Here's How To Apply

NEET UG 2026 application likely in February; check dates, fees, exam pattern and steps to apply online at official NTA websites.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 01 Feb 2026 10:37 AM (IST)

NEET UG Application 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to make the NEET UG 2026 application form available in the first week of February 2026. Candidates will be able to submit their applications online through the official websites, exams.nta.ac.in/NEET and neet.nta.nic.in. 

The agency will release the NEET 2026 application form online. Eligible candidates will need to register for the examination and complete the application through the official portal. The registration window is expected to remain open for about a month, during which students must submit their forms within the prescribed timeline. The exact last date for application submission will be mentioned in the official information bulletin PDF. 

NEET UG Application 2026: Application Fee 

The application fee is expected to be on similar lines as last year. Candidates from the General category may need to pay around Rs 1,700, while the fee for OBC and EWS applicants is likely to be about Rs 1,600. For SC, ST and PwD candidates, the fee may be around Rs 1,000. The exact charges will be confirmed in the official notification. 

NEET UG Application 2026: How to Apply  

Step 1: Visit the official NEET website and click on “New Registration”.  

Step 2: Enter your name, date of birth, email ID and mobile number to create your login details. 

Step 3: Log in using the application number and password. Fill in your personal details, education information, contact details and choose your exam city. 

Step 4: Upload the required documents, including a recent passport-size photo with a white background, your signature, Class 10 certificate and thumb impression, as per the given size and format. 

Step 5: Pay the application fee according to your category using UPI, net banking, or a debit/credit card. 

Step 6: Check all the details carefully, submit the form, and download the confirmation page for future use.  

NEET UG Application 2026: Documents Required 

Before starting the application process, candidates should keep all the required documents ready. These include the Class 10 certificate as proof of date of birth, Class 12-mark sheet or appearing certificate, a recent passport-size photograph, thumb impression, and a valid identity proof such as Aadhaar. 

Candidates applying under reserved categories will also need to upload the relevant category certificate, if applicable. 

Exam Pattern and Schedule  

NEET UG 2026 is likely to be held in offline mode, with candidates answering the paper using pen and paper. The exam is expected to last for three hours and will cover Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. The question paper is likely to contain a total of 180 questions. Each correct answer may carry four marks, while one mark is expected to be deducted for every incorrect response. 

The examination is expected to take place in May 2026. Admit cards are likely to be issued a few weeks before the exam date. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for the latest updates and confirmed dates.   

Published at : 01 Feb 2026 10:37 AM (IST)
'India Will Buy Oil From Venezuela, Not Iran': Trump Claims Ahead Of Union Budget 2026
Shots Fired Outside Rohit Shetty’s Juhu Building; Crime Branch Takes Over Probe
Starmer Turns Up Heat On Ex-Prince Andrew Over Epstein Files Row, Calls To Testify Before US Congress
Balochistan In Chaos: 27 Pak Personnel Killed, 9 Officials Taken Hostage As BLA Attack Continues After 17 Hours
