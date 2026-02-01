Bihar Board Class 12 Exams 2026 To Begin Tomorrow, Check Details Here

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEducationBihar Board Class 12 Exams 2026 To Begin Tomorrow, Check Details Here

Bihar Board Class 12 exams 2026 begin February 2. Check exam dates, how to download the timetable, Sent-Up exam details, and last-minute tips.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 01 Feb 2026 09:24 AM (IST)

Bihar Board Time Table 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to begin the Class 12 (Intermediate) board examinations for the 2026 session starting February 2. The exams will be conducted for students from Arts, Science, and Commerce streams across the state. Ahead of the examinations, the board has released the official Bihar Board Class 12 time table 2026 on its website, allowing candidates to plan their final phase of preparation in a structured manner. 

Students can access the BSEB Inter Exam Routine 2026 PDF through the official portal at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. As per the notified schedule, the Intermediate board exams will continue till February 13, 2026.  

Bihar Board Class 12 Exam Schedule 2026 

According to the official notification issued by BSEB, the Class 12 board examinations will be held over a span of nearly two weeks. Candidates appearing for the exams are advised to carefully check the subject-wise dates mentioned in the timetable to avoid any confusion on exam days. Proper planning based on the schedule can help students manage revision time efficiently and reduce last-minute stress. 

The board has also reminded students to follow all examination guidelines strictly, including reporting time, dress code, and rules related to prohibited items inside the examination hall.  

BSEB Class 12 Date Sheet 2026: How to Download  

Students can download the Bihar Board Inter Time Table 2026 PDF by following a few simple steps.  

Step 1: Visit the official BSEB website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. 

Step 2: Click on the link for the Bihar Board 12th Date Sheet 2026 available on the homepage.  

Step 3: Open the PDF containing the complete exam schedule.  

Step 4: Download and save the file and keep a printed copy for quick reference during exam preparation.  

Sent-Up Exams for Class 10 and 12: What Students Should Know 

Before the final board exams, BSEB conducted Sent-Up examinations for the 2025–26 academic session. The Inter Sent-Up theory exams were held from November 19 to 26, 2025, followed by practical exams from November 27 to 29, 2025. A similar Sent-Up exam schedule was followed for Class 10 (Matric) students as well. 

Sent-Up exams are compulsory, and only students who qualify are permitted to appear in the final board examinations. These tests help schools assess students’ readiness and identify areas that require improvement well before the main exams.  

Last-Minute Preparation Tips for BSEB Class 12 Students 

With exams beginning tomorrow, students are advised to focus on revision rather than starting new topics. Using NCERT and BSEB-prescribed textbooks, solving previous years’ question papers, and practising model papers can significantly boost confidence. Maintaining a balanced routine with adequate sleep, regular breaks, and a healthy diet is equally important for optimal performance during the examination period. 

Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 01 Feb 2026 09:24 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Bihar Board Class 12 Exams 2026
