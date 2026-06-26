NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Refund Update: NTA Opens Bank Account Verification Window Until June 30

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has activated the final opportunity for candidates who appeared in the NEET UG 2026 re-examination to verify or update their bank account details for the fee refund process. Eligible candidates can now log in to the official portal and confirm their banking information before the deadline to ensure the refund is processed without any issues.

As per the latest notification issued by NTA, candidates must complete the verification and submission process on or before June 30, 2026. Those who do not submit accurate banking details within the specified timeline could experience delays in receiving their refund amount.

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Final Deadline to Submit Bank Account Details

The refund facility is currently available for eligible Re-NEET 2026 candidates through the official NEET portal. Students are required to sign in using their application number and password before completing the verification process through OTP authentication sent to their registered mobile number and email address.

Once authenticated, candidates can review, edit, or confirm their bank account details. Since the refund will be transferred directly to the registered bank account, applicants are advised to check every detail carefully before submitting the form. Incorrect account information may result in delays during the refund process.

NEET UG 2026 Fee Refund: How to Submit Bank Details

Step 1: Visit the official NEET UG website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Log in using your Application Number and Password.

Step 3: Complete OTP verification using your registered mobile number and email ID.

Step 4: Review, update, or confirm your bank account details.

Step 5: Submit the information before June 30, 2026.

Applicants should carefully verify all entered information before the final submission to ensure there are no errors that could affect the refund process.

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NEET UG 2026 Provisional Answer Key Challenge Underway

Alongside the refund process, NTA has also released the provisional answer key for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination conducted on June 21, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can access the answer key through the official NEET website.

The answer key objection window is currently open from June 25 to June 28, 2026, until 11:50 PM. Candidates who wish to challenge any answer can do so by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question and uploading relevant supporting documents for review.

Students are advised to complete both the refund verification and answer key challenge, if applicable, well before their respective deadlines to avoid last-minute technical issues or processing delays.

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