New Delhi: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) under the Union health ministry has introduced a series of improvements in the NEET-UG 2026 counselling process in an effort to make the admission process "more transparent and student friendly".

The revised framework has dropped the mandatory physical reporting for candidates opting for seat upgradation, also allowing online resignation in allotted seats.

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In a letter addressed to additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries (Health/Medical Education) of states and Union territories , Additional Secretary, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Vinod Kotwal said NEET-UG 2026 counselling is set to commence shortly and outlined the changes introduced by the MCC.

"I wish to draw your attention to the fact that NEET-UG 2026 counselling is to commence shortly. In this context, important systemic improvements have been undertaken by the MCC, Directorate General of Health Services in the online counselling software and counselling process for Undergraduate and Postgraduate Medical Admissions from the current academic session to make the counselling process more transparent and student friendly," the letter dated July 28 read.

Among major changes, candidates who have been allotted seats and opted for upgrade in subsequent rounds will no longer have to physically report to allotted colleges merely to complete admission formalities. "Their admission shall remain valid in the counselling system while participating in subsequent rounds, subject to the applicable counselling rules," the letter said.

The MCC has also introduced an online resignation facility. "Candidates may now submit resignation from their allotted seat through the MCC Counselling Portal, wherever permissible under the counselling rules and within the prescribed timelines, without the need for physical submission at the allotted institution," it stated.

The letter further said candidates seeking NRI reservation in deemed universities "will be able to upload their documents online on the counselling portal".

To ensure smooth implementation of the changes, the MCC is organising orientation and capacity-building programmes for all concerned stakeholders, including medical institutions.

The Union health ministry said training programmes were conducted with state directors of medical education (DMEs) in May and June, while a training session for medical institutions was organised on July 27. More such programmes are planned in coming days.

"It is requested to ensure participation of the Director of Medical Education/State Counselling Authority, all concerned officers, nominated nodal officers from Government and Private Medical Colleges, in the training/orientation programmes," the letter read.

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The ministry also asked states and Union territories to ensure that information on the number of seats and fees charged by institutions is readily available to candidates.

"Majority of the seats are in respective state/UT governments and it is, therefore, important that information on number of seats; fees charged by the institutions, etc are readily available to candidates for making informed choices. This information may be widely disseminated for the benefit of the candidates," the letter read, urging active support and cooperation in ensuring successful conduct of the NEET-UG 2026 counselling.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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