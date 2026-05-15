Austerity Now, Resilience Forever: Modi’s Timely Yet Belated Response To West Asia Energy Shock

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for voluntary austerity — reducing fuel consumption, embracing work-from-home where possible, postponing non-essential foreign travel, curbing gold purchases, and prioritising public transport — comes at a critical moment. The ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict, which erupted on February 28, 2026, has disrupted global energy markets, pushing Brent crude above $100-107 per barrel and straining supplies through the Strait of Hormuz. India, importing nearly 85-90% of its crude oil needs with significant reliance on the Middle East, faces heightened import bills, rupee pressure, and inflationary risks.

This appeal echoes a patriotic call to collective responsibility, reminiscent of Modi’s style in past crises. Yet it arrives amid visible public anxiety: fears of rising petrol, diesel, LPG, and gold prices that will hit household budgets, from middle-class commuters to small businesses. Gold imports, already substantial at around $72 billion in FY26, add to foreign exchange outflows on a largely idle asset.

The timing raises pointed questions.

While the world felt the heat from the conflict’s early days, with oil spiking and supply chains under threat, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government appeared to delay decisive public messaging and measures, likely tied to ongoing state elections. Emergency economic steps should not hinge on electoral calendars. This juncture tests not just fiscal prudence but India’s long-term energy security and foreign policy balancing act between the US, Israel, Gulf partners, and Iran. Delayed, yes — but not too late if it sparks structural reforms beyond short-term restraint.

Not A Time To Panic But To Monitor

India’s economy has shown resilience, with strategic petroleum reserves and diversified imports (including higher Russian crude shares) buffering immediate shortages. Statements by the Oil Minister emphasise that there are no acute fuel supply concerns, framing the appeal as a wake-up call for demand-side conservation rather than rationing. Global parallels abound: over 40 nations have enacted energy curbs, from work-from-home (WFH) mandates to speed limits. India’s response aligns with this, aiming to trim the import bill and protect forex reserves.

Yet monitoring is essential. Prolonged high oil prices ($100+ for months) could widen the current account deficit to 1.9 per cent to 2.2% of GDP, shave GDP growth toward 6.6%, and elevate inflation. Subsidies on LPG and fertilisers, already budgeted heavily, risk ballooning, straining fiscal space. The rupee’s vulnerability adds pressure. Citizens should track personal consumption without panic-buying, while markets watch the Hormuz developments and diplomatic outcomes.

What Middle Class And Poor Can Expect

For the middle class, higher commuting and cooking costs loom if pump prices adjust upward. Gold, a traditional hedge and cultural staple, becoming costlier will curb discretionary buys, potentially cooling imports but pinching jewellery sectors and household savings habits. Foreign travel curbs, voluntary or incentivised, may redirect spending domestically, boosting local tourism. Work-from-home revival could ease office fuel and real estate burdens but challenge sectors reliant on physical presence.

The poor and vulnerable face indirect hits via inflation in essentials. LPG subsidy strains could delay or limit coverage without fiscal tweaks. However, Modi’s emphasis on public transport, metro use, carpooling, and electric vehicles signals intent to shield daily-wage earners. Congress leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge have criticised the appeal as lecturing citizens on sacrifice while the BJP prioritises political spending. Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav called it an “admission of failure” post-elections. These barbs highlight real concerns: welfare delivery must accompany austerity to maintain social equity. BJP must ensure measures do not disproportionately burden the bottom of the pyramid.

Politics Must Not Delay Emergency Measures

The perception of electoral delay is problematic. Critics across opposition parties argue the government downplayed risks during campaigning, only activating appeals after the results. BJP counters that India managed the situation effectively compared to global fallout, avoiding major disruptions through proactive diplomacy and reserves. Prime Minister Modi has accused the opposition of spreading panic for political gain.

This debate underscores a deeper issue: national economic responses cannot be subordinate to electoral cycles. BJP’s winning streak should not postpone prudence. Past instances, like post-COVID or Ukraine war adjustments, show that timely action yields better outcomes. Future crises demand institutional mechanisms insulating policy from polls. Austerity’s patriotic framing can unify, but credibility requires consistent execution across government levels, evident in ministers reducing convoys.

A Time To Look Into Indian Energy Policy

This crisis exposes vulnerabilities in India’s energy architecture. Import dependence remains high: ~89% for crude, 47% for natural gas. While diversification to Russia, US LNG deals, and Chabahar port efforts continue, over-reliance on chokepoints like Hormuz persists. Renewable push, including solar, wind, electric vehicles (EV), must accelerate, supported by investments in transmission and green hydrogen. International Solar Alliance leadership and domestic production incentives are steps forward, but execution lags.

Foreign policy integration is key. Strategic autonomy allows balancing: strong US-Israel ties for technology and security, Gulf partnerships for stable supply, and functional Iran links via Chabahar for connectivity to Central Asia. Neutrality in the conflict, with calls for peace, preserves options. Long-term, building strategic reserves, boosting exploration and production abroad, and fossil-to-clean transitions reduce geopolitical risks. The appeal should catalyse policy review, not just temporary conservation.

PM Modi’s austerity appeal marks an important intersection of economy, energy, and foreign policy. It acknowledges shared sacrifice amid global turbulence while urging behavioural shifts that could yield lasting efficiencies. Delayed by electoral considerations, it nevertheless opens a window for deeper reforms: fortifying energy security, recalibrating imports, and aligning diplomacy with self-reliance.

India’s growth story need not derail if citizens, industry, and government align on prudence today and structural change tomorrow. The middle class and poor deserve protection through targeted relief; politics must prioritise the nation over polls. There is no time for despair but determined action. If leveraged rightly, the crisis becomes a catalyst for a more resilient, energy-secure India on the global stage.

Sayantan Ghosh teaches journalism at St. Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata. He is on X as @sayantan_gh

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