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HomeBusinessFuel Prices Hiked Across India; Petrol Nears Rs 98, Diesel Costlier By Rs 3.11 Per Litre

Fuel Prices Hiked Across India; Petrol Nears Rs 98, Diesel Costlier By Rs 3.11 Per Litre

Petrol became costlier by Rs 3 per litre, while diesel prices rose by Rs 3.11 per litre. In Delhi, petrol rates climbed from Rs 94.77 to Rs 97.77 per litre, while diesel increased from Rs 87.67 to Rs 90.67 per litre.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 15 May 2026 07:25 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Petrol, diesel prices increased sharply across India Friday.
  • Prices rose Rs 3/litre for petrol, Rs 3.11/litre for diesel.
  • Global crude oil prices and weakening rupee caused the hike.
  • West Asia conflict adds pressure, impacting supply and prices.

Petrol and diesel prices were increased across India from 6 am on Friday, pushing fuel costs sharply higher for consumers amid rising global crude oil prices and a weakening rupee.

Petrol prices have gone up by Rs 3 per litre, while diesel has become costlier by Rs 3.11 per litre. The hike comes after days of speculation that soaring international crude prices would soon impact domestic retail fuel rates.

Oil marketing companies finally revised the prices on Friday, passing on the burden of higher import costs to consumers. The increase is expected to affect household budgets as well as transportation expenses across the country.

Delhi Fuel Rates Climb Sharply After Revision

In the national capital, the price of regular petrol has risen from Rs 94.77 per litre to Rs 97.77 per litre following the latest revision.

Diesel prices in Delhi have also increased significantly. The rate has gone up from Rs 87.67 per litre to Rs 90.67 per litre.

The latest hike marks one of the sharpest upward revisions in recent months and reflects mounting pressure on fuel retailers amid volatile global energy markets.

ALSO READ | Oil Shock Hits WPI Inflation: This 42-Month High Could Be The First Domino In India's Next Price Spiral

Crude Oil Volatility, Weak Rupee Behind Increase

The price revision has been attributed to fluctuations in international crude oil markets and the weakening of the Indian rupee against the US dollar.

India imports a large portion of its crude oil requirements, making domestic fuel prices highly sensitive to global market movements and currency trends.

In recent days, international crude prices have remained under pressure, increasing concerns that retail fuel costs in India would also move upward.

ALSO READ | Gold Import Duty Goes Up And Gold ETFs Shoot Up 8%: Is This Your Cue To Invest?

West Asia Conflict Adds Pressure on Fuel Supply

The ongoing conflict in West Asia has further strained fuel supplies, contributing to uncertainty in the global oil market.

Supply disruptions and fears of shortages have continued to push crude prices higher internationally, with the impact now visible in domestic fuel rates.

The latest increase highlights how geopolitical tensions abroad are directly influencing fuel prices for Indian consumers, adding to inflationary concerns at home.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the recent changes in petrol and diesel prices in India?

Petrol prices have increased by Rs 3 per litre, and diesel prices have gone up by Rs 3.11 per litre across India from Friday.

Why have petrol and diesel prices increased?

The price hike is due to rising global crude oil prices and a weakening Indian rupee against the US dollar, increasing import costs.

How have fuel prices changed in Delhi?

In Delhi, petrol now costs Rs 97.77 per litre, up from Rs 94.77. Diesel prices have risen to Rs 90.67 per litre from Rs 87.67.

What role does the West Asia conflict play in fuel prices?

The ongoing conflict in West Asia has strained global fuel supplies, contributing to crude oil price volatility and impacting domestic rates.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 May 2026 07:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
Diesel Prices Petrol Price In India Crude Oil Fuel Price India
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