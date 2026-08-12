School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

Rahul Gandhi's Vacation Pic With Woman, Child Surfaces; BJP Raises Question

Ram Temple Trust Begins Interview For Selection Of Full-Time CEO

Harbhajan Singh Shares 'Zombie Drug' Video To Target Punjab Govt, Turns Out To Be From Rajasthan

Buckets Placed To Check Seepage At Ajanta Caves; ASI Says Paintings Safe

Maharashtra's New Religious Conversion Law: First Case Registered Against British National In Pune

Man Posing As Ajit Doval's Agent Held In Bihar, Has Rs 100 Crore Assets

Delhi-NCR Likely To See Heavy Traffic Jams Today, Check Routes To Avoid

History Will Remember Manmohan Singh As Most Consequential PM: Sonia Gandhi

‘Don’t Want To Hijack Protest’: Abhijeet Dipke Backs Jharkhand Student Stir, Slams Police Action

Indira Gandhi’s Assassin's Son Satwant Singh To Contest Punjab Election, Gets Ticket From This Party

Heavy Rain Disrupts Flight Operations In Mumbai, Kolkata; Airlines Issue Advisories

A Conversation With Air Vice Marshal Arjun Subramaniam (Retd.) On His Book 'Shooting Straight'

NDA MPs Stage Protests In Parliament Against Rahul Gandhi, Police Action On Students In Jharkhand

Mahabaleshwar Trip Turns Fatal As 4 Friends Killed, 2 Critical After SUV Collides With Truck

Mumbai BJP Councillor Writes To Vaishnaw, Seeks 3 Reserved Local Train Coaches For Gen Z, Gen Alpha

Triple Hydraulic Failure, Autopilot Glitch: What Went Wrong On AI Phuket-Delhi Flight That Dropped 300 Ft

Telangana Congress Leader Booked Over 'Buffalo Sacrifice' During Bonalu Festival

Jharkhand Protest Leader Devendra Mahto 'Critical', Hospitalised During Ranchi Student March

Abhijeet Dipke Speaks To Jharkhand Protest Leader Devendra Mahto, Condemns Police Lathi-Charge

One Tonne Of Expired, Rotten Food Seized From 60 Star Hotels In Bengaluru; McDonald’s Served Notice

Priyanka Gandhi Confronts Protesting BJP MLA Outside Parliament: 'Rahul Went To Jharkhand'

West Bengal SIR: Supreme Court Seeks Data On Appeals Decided By Voter Roll Tribunals

Congress' Democracy Is Selective, Rahul A Habitual Liar: Dharmendra Pradhan Slams Jharkhand Police Action

J&K: Search Ops Launched In Doda After Video Shows 4 Suspected Terrorists Scaling Ramtund Peak

Parliament Face-Off: NDA, INDIA Bloc Clash Over Jharkhand Protest, Ayodhya Temple Donations

‘Cockroach’ Remark Row: Supreme Court Issues Notice On Plea Against CJP Campaign‘Avoid Making Remarks That Please BJP’: Venugopal Warns Tharoor Over Comments On Rahul Gandhi

Jharkhand Protest: State Govt Accepts Key Demands, But Demonstrators To Continue Stir

Maharashtra: Trainer Aircraft Skids Off Runway At Baramati Airstrip Months After Ajit Pawar Crash

‘We Have Not Forgotten Abhaya’: Suvendu Adhikari Orders Fresh Probe Into RG Kar Case

‘You Are No One To Decide’: CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Clashes With Cop

Akali Dal Chief Sukhbir Badal Meets PM Modi: Is BJP-SAD Alliance Making Comeback Ahead Of Punjab Polls?

'What Can Ordinary Ink Do To Us?': Neha Bora After Ink Attack During Jhatrkhand Protest

'Meet Farmers, Stay Healthy, Strengthen NDA': Inside PM Modi’s Meeting With TMC, UBT Rebel MPs

Chhattisgarh Launches 'Meri Beti–Mera Abhiman' Campaign, 6,671 Girls' Toilets To Be Built

Centre Officially Identifies 27 Places In Arunachal Pradesh After China's Repeated Renaming Attempts

'Islamic NATO' Or Defence Cooperation? Saudi-Turkey-Pakistan Pact Explained | What It Means For India

'Internal Affairs': MEA Responds To US Congressman’s Attack On FCRA Bill

JPSC-JSSC Row: Jharkhand Govt Ready to 'Sympathetically' Consider Students' Demands

'So Much Corruption': Rahul Gandhi Says E20 Issue Will Be Taken Up 'Massively'

NEET-UG Paper Leak: How 'Fifa World Cup 2026' WhatsApp Group Led CBI To Accused

International News

Trump Secretly Switched To Military Jet From Turkey NATO Summit Amid Iran Threat: Report

Colombia Earthquake: Death Toll Rises To 111 As Rescuers Search Collapsed Buildings

Russia Supreme Court Bars Anti-War Yabloko Party From September Elections - Unnati

Meta, TikTok, Snapchat To Face Over 3,000 Lawsuits Over Social Media Addiction

PoK Polls: Zero Votes Cast At Multiple Booths Amid Election Boycott

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Offers Talks With PoK Protesters After Deadly Crackdown

Canada Declares Emergency In British Columbia As Wildfire Forces 20,000 To Flee

Iran Releases Undated Video Of Mojtaba Khamenei Amid Reports Of Critical Health

Indian-Origin Woman Himanshi Khurana's Partner Arrested Seven Months After Her Murder In Canada

Business News

Stock Market Today: Sensex Over 200 Points Down, Nifty Tests 24,550 As US-Iran Deal Hopes Fade

Blinkit Store In Mumbai Shut After FDA Inspection Flags Cockroaches, Expired Food

BSE Stock Enters Nifty 50, Wipro Dropped: Here's What NSE's Latest Rejig Means

Kia Syros EV Or MG Windsor: Which One Should Be On Your Radar?

US Visa Crackdown Explained: Why More Than 175,000 Visas Have Been Revoked

Independence Day Deals 2026: From Pixel 10 To Galaxy S25, Check Top Smartphone Offers

Top 5 Small-Cap Mutual Funds: These Funds Delivered Up To 26.84% Return

LPG At Rs 942, But Who Is Paying The Difference? Govt Reveals Rs 59,000 Crore Burden

Sports News

Once Accused of Rape, This Cricketer Is Now National Team Captain

Watch: Horrific Crash Leaves Adolf Silva Paralyzed After Double Backflip Attempt

Watch: 140kg Cricketer Takes Jaw-Dropping Diving Catch, Video Goes Viral

'Rohit Sharma Show' Set To Hit TV Screens; Know All Details

Five Teams Want Hardik Pandya For IPL 2027; Here's Their Blockbuster Offers

Babar Azam vs Shaheen Afridi? Battle For Pakistan's ODI Captaincy Intensifies

Virat Kohli's 9-Year-Old Record Under Threat In India-Sri Lanka Test Series

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