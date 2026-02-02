NEET PG Counselling 2025: MCC Round 3 Result Tomorrow At mcc.nic.in, Where And How To Check

NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has restarted the choice filling and locking process for NEET PG Round 3 today. The Round 3 seat allotment results for admission to MD, MS, and PG Diploma courses will be announced tomorrow, February 3. Once released, candidates can check and download their NEET PG Round 3 seat allotment results from the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

To download the NEET PG 2025 Round 3 seat allotment result, candidates must log in using their NEET PG roll number and password. The seat allotment result will display key details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, allotted college, and allocated course.

NEET PG Counselling Round 3 Choice Filling 2025:

Candidates who receive seat allotments through NEET PG Round 3 counselling must report to their allotted colleges between February 4 and February 11 to complete the admission process.

The Medical Counselling Committee resumed the Round 3 choice filling on February 1, and the option remains open until today. Seat allotment results will be prepared based on the candidate’s rank, availability of seats, and the choices submitted during counselling.

In this round, several new seats have been added to the counselling pool, including one seat at Government Medical College, Kota, two seats at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences, Telangana, and 49 seats at Hamdard Institute of Medical Sciences.

NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 3: How To Fill Choises

Step 1: Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NEET PG counselling link.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page; select the registration or login option.

Step 4: Enter your required login details and submit them.

Step 5: Choose your preferred colleges and courses based on seat availability.

Step 6: Review and submit your selected choices carefully.

Step 7: Download the confirmation page and keep a printed copy for future reference.

NEET PG 2025 Counselling Round 3: Schedule

Online Registration: January 15, 2026 to January 26, 2026 (up to 12:00 noon)

Last Date for Registration: January 26, 2026 (up to 3:00 pm)

Fee Payment Window: January 16, 2026 to January 26, 2026 (up to 11:55 pm)

Choice Filling: January 30, 2026 (up to 8:00 am)

Choice Locking: From 6:00 pm on January 29 to 8:00 am on January 30, 2026

Seat Allotment Processing: January 29, 2026

Seat Allotment Result: January 30 to February 6, 2026

Reporting to Allotted College: By February 7, 2026

Education Loan Information:

