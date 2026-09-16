India Faces 100% US Tariff Risk As House Advances Russia Sanctions Bill

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US House advanced bill for Russian energy tariffs.

Grants Trump authority for up to 100% tariffs.

India among nations potentially affected buying Russian oil.

Tariffs aim to increase economic pressure on Russia.

The US House of Representatives has advanced legislation that could give President Donald Trump the authority to impose tariffs of up to 100% on countries buying Russian oil and gas, with India among the nations that could be subjected to the duties.

The Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 cleared a key procedural hurdle in the House on Tuesday and is now set for a final vote. The Senate passed the legislation last month by an 86-11 vote.

An amendment introduced by Democratic Representative Steny Hoyer would specifically identify India and nine other countries as eligible for tariffs of up to 100% under the bill's secondary-tariff provisions. The proposed list also includes China, Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Hungary, Slovakia, the UAE, Singapore, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

What The Bill Means For India

The amendment would not itself impose a 100% tariff on Indian goods. Instead, it would make India one of the countries eligible for such duties if the legislation becomes law and Trump decides to exercise the authority granted under it.

India has remained a major buyer of Russian crude, particularly since Russia's invasion of Ukraine led Moscow to offer oil at discounted prices. The proposed tariff provision is aimed at countries purchasing Russian-origin crude oil or natural gas or facilitating efforts to evade sanctions.

Bill Gives Trump Broad Tariff Powers

The legislation seeks to increase economic pressure on Russia by targeting its leadership, energy sector and vessels involved in sanctions evasion. It would also give the US president broad authority to impose secondary tariffs on major purchasers of Russian energy.

The version passed by the Senate did not specifically name individual countries. Instead, it referred to the five largest importers of Russian oil and gas by volume. The Hoyer amendment would change that approach by explicitly identifying 10 countries, including India, as initially eligible for duties of up to 100%.

Another amendment, backed by Democratic Representative Gregory Meeks and other lawmakers, sought to remove the provision granting the president broad secondary-tariff authority. The House Rules Committee rejected efforts to make both the Hoyer and Meeks amendments in order.

The House has only a limited number of working days before an early recess ahead of the November 3 midterm elections. The final provisions affecting India will depend on the amendments ultimately adopted during the House process and subsequent legislative action.