The Assam government is preparing an investment plan worth Rs 50,000 crore as part of its broader goal of achieving 'Viksit Assam 2047', Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

The announcement came after the two-day District Commissioners' Conference in Jorhat, which concluded around midnight on September 14. The meeting brought together state ministers, senior government officials and district administration representatives to discuss development priorities across Assam.

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Viksit Assam 2047: Infrastructure Projects In Focus

According to Sarma, the proposed investment will support several government infrastructure projects across the state. These include the construction of Anganwadi centres and new stadiums, along with infrastructure development in educational institutions ranging from schools to universities.

The Chief Minister said detailed discussions were held with District Commissioners regarding the projects that would be taken up in individual districts.

The conference also examined measures to reduce the secondary-level student dropout rate and improve the implementation of government schemes and public services.

Assam Reviews Health And Education Priorities

Health infrastructure was another key area discussed during the conference. Sarma said the meeting reviewed the implementation of the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan and plans for establishing new medical colleges at different locations.

The meeting also considered the phased conversion of 4,000 health sub-centres into hospitals, a measure announced in the state Budget.

The discussions therefore covered development across multiple sectors, including education, healthcare, sports, and public infrastructure.

Assam Plans Land Banks For Industrial Development

The state government also discussed the creation of land banks in every district to support industrial development as Assam receives a growing number of investment proposals.

Sarma said Gujarat and Maharashtra have reserved up to seven lakh bighas of land as land banks, while Assam currently has less than 10,000 bighas earmarked for future industrial development.

The conference also reviewed preparations for the forthcoming Khel Maharan and the reconstruction of embankments damaged during recent floods.

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Seva Sankalpa Abhiyan To Run From September 17

The implementation of programmes outlined in the state government's Sankalpa Patra was also discussed at the meeting.

Sarma announced that the 'Seva Sankalpa Abhiyan' will be conducted across Assam from September 17 to October 17. The month-long campaign will focus on 'Viksit Bharat 2047' and 'Viksit Assam 2047'.

As part of the campaign, drawing, quiz and speech competitions will be organised. The programme will also include felicitation events for Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers, and mid-day meal cooks.

In addition, Seva Setu camps will be organised at the block level to allow people to submit applications and raise grievances directly.

The District Commissioners' Conference was attended by Assam ministers, Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, senior officials from various departments and autonomous councils, District Commissioners, Co-District Commissioners and other district administration officials.

(With ANI Inputs)

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