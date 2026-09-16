UP Teacher Recruitment 2026: 15,012 Vacancies Announced, Check Registration And Exam Dates

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has announced recruitment for 15,012 teacher posts across the Basic and Secondary Education departments.

The vacancies include 11,508 Assistant Teacher (Urban) posts, 897 Assistant Teacher posts in the attached primary sections of non-government-aided secondary schools, and 2,607 Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) posts.

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UP Teacher Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

The registration process for the 11,508 Assistant Teacher (Urban) and 897 Assistant Teacher posts begins today, September 16. Candidates can deposit the application fee until October 15, while the application correction window will remain open until October 19.

The examination for these posts is scheduled for December 3 and 4.

For the 2,607 PGT posts, online registration will begin on September 18. The last date to deposit the application fee is October 17, and candidates can make corrections until October 21.

The PGT examination will be conducted on December 15 and 16.

UPESSC Teacher Recruitment 2026: OTR Mandatory

The commission has introduced a One-Time Registration (OTR) system for candidates applying for the advertised posts.

Candidates must complete the OTR process before submitting an application for the respective post. Applicants should complete the registration requirement in advance to avoid delays during the application process.

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UP Teacher Recruitment 2026: Check Notification

Detailed advertisements, eligibility criteria and application instructions are available on the official UPESSC website, upessc.up.gov.in.

Candidates should carefully read the relevant notification before applying and check the dates applicable to their chosen post.

With separate schedules for Assistant Teacher and PGT recruitment, applicants should ensure that they complete the required steps within the prescribed deadlines.

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