Big Change In NEET, JEE Admissions? Board Exam Marks May Get 50% Weightage Under New Proposal

NEET, JEE Admissions 2026: Students seeking admission to medical and engineering courses through national entrance examinations such as NEET and JEE could soon see their Class 12 board examination marks play a much bigger role in the selection process. According to sources, the government is considering a proposal to assign 50 per cent of weight to board examination scores while preparing admission merit lists.

The proposal is part of a wider effort to reduce the pressure associated with high-stakes examinations and encourage a more balanced assessment of students' academic performance. If implemented, the change would significantly alter the existing admission process, which currently relies primarily on entrance examination scores, with board marks serving only as an eligibility requirement.

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Board Exam Marks May Carry Equal Weight in Admissions

The proposal is being examined in the wake of growing concerns over the country's examination system. Recent incidents involving paper leaks, evaluation-related issues, and other irregularities have intensified discussions about improving the transparency and reliability of entrance examinations.

Explaining the reforms under consideration, a source said, "The changes being contemplated are 50 per cent weightage for board marks in admission/ merit, closer alignment of entrance tests with school syllabi to reduce dependence on coaching centres, multiple attempts and a gradual shift towards adaptive on-demand computer-based tests."

If approved, the reforms could reduce students' dependence on a single entrance examination by recognising consistent academic performance in school.

Committee Examining Broader Education Reforms

The proposed changes are being reviewed by the Ministry of Education's nine-member committee, which was constituted last year to study several challenges affecting the education system. The panel has been tasked with examining students' growing dependence on coaching institutes, the rise of so-called "dummy schools", and the fairness of competitive entrance examinations.

In addition to recommending greater weight for board examination marks, the committee is also exploring ways to ensure that entrance tests are more closely aligned with the school curriculum. Such a move is expected to reduce the gap between classroom learning and competitive examinations while making the admission process more student friendly.

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Final Report Expected Soon

At present, admissions to undergraduate medical and engineering programmes are largely determined by candidates' performance in entrance examinations such as NEET and JEE. Students are required to secure the prescribed qualifying marks in their board examinations to be eligible for these entrance tests, but board scores do not currently contribute to admission rankings.

According to sources, the committee's final report is expected to be submitted to the government in the coming weeks. Once received, the recommendations will be reviewed before any decision is taken on introducing changes to the admission process. If approved, the reforms could mark one of the biggest shifts in India's higher education admission system in recent years, with greater emphasis on school education alongside national entrance examinations.

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