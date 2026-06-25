The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has issued a fresh alert regarding the growing circulation of counterfeit and unauthorised versions of its textbooks across digital platforms. The advisory comes after the education body detected several instances of pirated study material being shared online, raising concerns about the impact such content could have on students' learning.

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NCERT Identifies Fake Class 9 Social Science Textbook

According to an official notice released on June 24, NCERT has found that fake copies of its books are being distributed in both physical and digital formats through unauthorised channels. The organisation has also observed cases where educational material was being circulated even before the official publication of the textbooks.

𝐁𝐞𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐅𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐍𝐂𝐄𝐑𝐓 𝐓𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐛𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐬



NCERT has noticed the circulation of unauthorized and pirated copies of its textbooks in print and digital formats. A fake version of the 𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬 𝐈𝐗 𝐒𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝟏… pic.twitter.com/Ep3FfOmO8M — NCERT (@ncert) June 24, 2026

Among the materials flagged by the council is a counterfeit version of the Class 9 Social Science textbook, "Understanding Society: India & Beyond (Part 1)." NCERT cautioned that such unauthorised copies may include inaccurate information, altered chapters, omitted content, or entirely fabricated sections that could confuse students and affect their academic preparation.

Students Asked to Use Only Official Sources

NCERT emphasised that all its textbooks are published and made available only after the official publication process is completed. The council clarified that no NCERT book should be considered authentic unless it has been released through approved channels.

To avoid misinformation, students, parents, teachers, and schools have been advised to access digital textbooks exclusively through official platforms, including the NCERT website and the e-Pathshala portal and mobile application. The council urged users to exercise caution when encountering links shared through social media platforms, messaging applications, or unknown websites claiming to offer advance copies of textbooks.

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Copyright Violations Could Lead to Legal Action

The council further highlighted that reproducing, printing, distributing, selling, or sharing NCERT textbooks without proper authorisation amounts to a violation of copyright regulations. Such activities may attract legal consequences under the Copyright Act, 1957, along with other applicable provisions of law.

NCERT stated that it is actively taking action against individuals and entities involved in creating and circulating fake educational resources. The organisation has also appealed to members of the public, educators, and students to report any suspected cases of unauthorised textbook distribution.

Reiterating the importance of reliable educational content, NCERT urged learners to depend solely on verified and official sources. The council said using authentic textbooks is essential to ensure students receive accurate information and quality learning resources throughout their academic journey.

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