MPSC State Services Main 2026 Exam Postponed; 2025 Answer Sheets To Be Re-Evaluated

The Maharashtra Public Services Commission (MPSC) has postponed the State Services Main Examination 2026, which was scheduled to begin on October 3. The commission said the fresh examination schedule will be announced separately.

The decision follows representations from students, parents, student organisations and public representatives seeking a postponement of the examination.

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The commission has also decided to re-evaluate answer sheets from the State Services Main Examination 2025 after students and student organisations raised objections regarding the evaluation process.

MPSC To Re-Evaluate 2025 State Services Main Answer Sheets

In its statement, the MPSC said, “Many student organizations/students have raised objections with MPSC regarding the evaluation of the State Services Main Examination 2025. Taking these objections into consideration, MPSC has decided to re-evaluate the answer sheets of the State Services Main Examination 2025. Therefore, the process of this examination is likely to be delayed.

"Similarly, a high-level committee constituted by the state govt to review all the examination systems prevalent in the state is expected to make recommendations regarding the ideal examination system soon after holding extensive discussions with many examinees and other stakeholders across the state and studying best practices,” the statement read further.

The re-evaluation decision has been cited by the commission as one of the factors behind the postponement of the upcoming examination.

Three MPSC Main Exams Postponed

The postponement covers multiple competitive examinations that were scheduled to begin from October 3.

“MPSC, after considering these issues, has decided to postpone the competitive examinations including the State Services Main Examination - 2026 Maharashtra Civil examinations including the State Services Main Examination 2026, Maharashtra Civil Engineering Main Examination-2026 and Maharashtra Group-B (Non-Gazetted) Main Examination-2026 that were to be held from October 3. The revised date of the examination will be communicated separately,” the MPSC said.

The affected examinations include the State Services Main Examination 2026, Maharashtra Civil Engineering Main Examination 2026, and Maharashtra Group-B (Non-Gazetted) Main Examination 2026.

Candidates will have to wait for the commission to separately announce the revised dates for these examinations.

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V Radha Committee Reviewing MPSC Exam System

The Maharashtra government recently appointed the V Radha committee as a high-level panel to review and overhaul the MPSC examination and recruitment processes.

The committee was constituted following student protests and allegations of paper leaks. It has been examining demands raised by students and other stakeholders regarding the examination system.

Among the issues being considered by the panel is the possibility of changing the MPSC examination format from the existing descriptive pattern back to an objective, multiple-choice question format.

The committee has received more than 20,000 representations and emails from student aspirants, educators, and various groups across Maharashtra.

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