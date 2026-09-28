School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

Supreme Court Sets 4-Month Timeline For ECI To Decide TMC Name, Symbol Dispute

Outsiders With Weapons, Walkie-Talkies On Campus: Sukhbir Badal Alleges ‘Larger Conspiracy’ Behind LPU Protests

Ujjain Tense As Clashes Erupt Over Shahi Mosque Demolition; Tear Gas Fired, Stones Pelted

LPU Protests: Mobile Internet Suspended In And Around Phagwara Campus; CM Mann Orders Strict Action

UP Weather: 56 Dead As Rain Triggers Flood-Like Situation In Several Districts; Over 1,000 Houses Damaged

LPU Suspends Classes, Postpones Midterms Amid Violent Protests; 2,000 Cops Deployed: Top Updates

Delhi Records September’s Coldest Night Since 2001 As Cool Winds Sweep NCR, AQI Improves

Bengal BJP Booth President Shot Dead At Point-Blank Range By Bike-Borne Assailants In Birbhum

IIT Bombay Student Sahil Wakode’s Father To Begin Hunger Strike At Azad Maidan

‘I Am Ashamed’: NDA Ally Chirag Paswan Slams Bihar Govt Over Rising Crime, Law And Order

Kedarnath Route Hit By Landslide: 5-Year-Old Killed, 1,500 Pilgrims Rescued Near Chirbasa

‘Painful Parallel To Nirbhaya Case’: Supreme Court Flags Rising Sexual Assaults In Delhi-NCR

BJP Moves Motion To Remove J&K Speaker Over Omar Abdullah’s Statehood Resolution

Rs 36,000 Crore Ganga Expressway Flyover Waterlogged In Unnao, Locals Seen Catching Fish

Is Orry Getting Married? Viral Wedding Invite Leaves Fans Confused

Delhi Announces 50% Work From Home For Govt, Private Offices From Nov 1

LPU Students Leave Campus After 10-Day Holiday Amid Row Over Rape Allegations

Bengaluru Man Gets Challan After AI Camera Mistakes Guitar For Pillion Rider

SBI Chief Manager Sentenced To One Year For Misusing Rs 61.57 Lakh From Deceased Customer's Account

What Is Vijay's Gold Ring Scheme For Newborns Set To Launch Today?

CJP's Ashutosh Ranka Hits Back At CM Himanta Sarma After Release From Detention

Jaipur College Student Dies By Suicide After Friends Allegedly Refuse To Return Money

LPU protest: Traffic On NH-44 Restored, Situation Under Control, Say Police

CJP Leader Ashutosh Ranka, 40+ Volunteers Released After Assam Police Detention

‘Very Strong’ El Nino Likely Through Winter 2026-27, Climate Risks For India

‘Repeating A Lie 100 Times Doesn’t Make It Truth’: Nadda Targets Oppn Over ECI Allegations

International News

Indian Delegation Reaches Pakistan For Key SCO Meeting. All You Need To Know

Serbia President Aleksandar Vucic Quits PM Race Ahead Of October Elections

Trump Calls Hormuz ‘Trump Strait’ After Rejecting Iran Deal, Hints 'Possible' Pre-Midterm Strikes

Netanyahu Secretly Visits Abu Dhabi, Meets UAE President Sheikh Mohamed: Report

At Least 4 Palestinians Killed, 12 Injured In Israeli Strikes Across Gaza

Ukraine, South Korea relations sour over North Korean POWs

Iran Ready For ‘Doomsday War’, Not Concerned About US Midterms: Araghchi

Business News

Nifty Crash: Markets Slide Below 23,000, Rupee Weakens; Crude Hits $106

Supreme Court Asks Centre To Explain Decision To Levy Charges On UPI Transactions, Refuses Stay

Gold Tumbles Below $4,200 As Oil, Fed Hike Bets Weigh On Bullion

National Stock Exchange (NSE) Shares Fall Below IPO Price

Bank Unions Defer Three-Day Nationwide Strike After ‘Understandings Reached’ With IBA

India's Top Court Rebukes Government Over Timeline For Food Warning Labels

Sports News

Virat Kohli Shatters Two Sachin Tendulkar Records In Stunning ODI Knock

Not Just Kohli! David Miller Joins Record-Breaking Party With Cracking ODI Ton

Messi Scores Incredible Free-Kick From Ridiculous Angle

Haaland Scores, But Portugal Beat Norway As Ronaldo Watches From Bench

Norway Goalkeeper’s Horror Blunder Gifts Portugal Nations League Win

Asian Games: Pakistan Advance To Semis Without A Ball Bowled As Rain Washes Out Hong Kong Clash

Rain Seals India’s Fate! Asian Games Semi-Final Spot Confirmed After Afghanistan Clash Washed Out

Pakistan Women Team’s Strange Training Session Clip Goes Viral

AEW Star Pac, Former WWE NXT Champion, Dies At 40 One Day After Final Wrestling Match

Rohit Sharma’s Scary Slip While Getting Off Team Bus After India vs West Indies ODI

'Feels Awkward': Kuldeep Yadav On Winning Player Of The Match Despite Virat Kohli’s Century

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Vinod Tomar Face Delhi Court Notice Over Wrestlers’ Appeal

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