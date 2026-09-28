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School Assembly News Headlines Today September 29, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, September 29, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
National News
- Supreme Court Sets 4-Month Timeline For ECI To Decide TMC Name, Symbol Dispute
- Outsiders With Weapons, Walkie-Talkies On Campus: Sukhbir Badal Alleges ‘Larger Conspiracy’ Behind LPU Protests
- Ujjain Tense As Clashes Erupt Over Shahi Mosque Demolition; Tear Gas Fired, Stones Pelted
- LPU Protests: Mobile Internet Suspended In And Around Phagwara Campus; CM Mann Orders Strict Action
- UP Weather: 56 Dead As Rain Triggers Flood-Like Situation In Several Districts; Over 1,000 Houses Damaged
- LPU Suspends Classes, Postpones Midterms Amid Violent Protests; 2,000 Cops Deployed: Top Updates
- Delhi Records September’s Coldest Night Since 2001 As Cool Winds Sweep NCR, AQI Improves
- Bengal BJP Booth President Shot Dead At Point-Blank Range By Bike-Borne Assailants In Birbhum
- IIT Bombay Student Sahil Wakode’s Father To Begin Hunger Strike At Azad Maidan
- ‘I Am Ashamed’: NDA Ally Chirag Paswan Slams Bihar Govt Over Rising Crime, Law And Order
- Kedarnath Route Hit By Landslide: 5-Year-Old Killed, 1,500 Pilgrims Rescued Near Chirbasa
- ‘Painful Parallel To Nirbhaya Case’: Supreme Court Flags Rising Sexual Assaults In Delhi-NCR
- BJP Moves Motion To Remove J&K Speaker Over Omar Abdullah’s Statehood Resolution
- Rs 36,000 Crore Ganga Expressway Flyover Waterlogged In Unnao, Locals Seen Catching Fish
- Is Orry Getting Married? Viral Wedding Invite Leaves Fans Confused
- Delhi Announces 50% Work From Home For Govt, Private Offices From Nov 1
- LPU Students Leave Campus After 10-Day Holiday Amid Row Over Rape Allegations
- Bengaluru Man Gets Challan After AI Camera Mistakes Guitar For Pillion Rider
- SBI Chief Manager Sentenced To One Year For Misusing Rs 61.57 Lakh From Deceased Customer's Account
- What Is Vijay's Gold Ring Scheme For Newborns Set To Launch Today?
- CJP's Ashutosh Ranka Hits Back At CM Himanta Sarma After Release From Detention
- Jaipur College Student Dies By Suicide After Friends Allegedly Refuse To Return Money
- LPU protest: Traffic On NH-44 Restored, Situation Under Control, Say Police
- CJP Leader Ashutosh Ranka, 40+ Volunteers Released After Assam Police Detention
- ‘Very Strong’ El Nino Likely Through Winter 2026-27, Climate Risks For India
- ‘Repeating A Lie 100 Times Doesn’t Make It Truth’: Nadda Targets Oppn Over ECI Allegations
International News
- Indian Delegation Reaches Pakistan For Key SCO Meeting. All You Need To Know
- Serbia President Aleksandar Vucic Quits PM Race Ahead Of October Elections
- Trump Calls Hormuz ‘Trump Strait’ After Rejecting Iran Deal, Hints 'Possible' Pre-Midterm Strikes
- Netanyahu Secretly Visits Abu Dhabi, Meets UAE President Sheikh Mohamed: Report
- At Least 4 Palestinians Killed, 12 Injured In Israeli Strikes Across Gaza
- Ukraine, South Korea relations sour over North Korean POWs
- Iran Ready For ‘Doomsday War’, Not Concerned About US Midterms: Araghchi
Business News
- Nifty Crash: Markets Slide Below 23,000, Rupee Weakens; Crude Hits $106
- Supreme Court Asks Centre To Explain Decision To Levy Charges On UPI Transactions, Refuses Stay
- Gold Tumbles Below $4,200 As Oil, Fed Hike Bets Weigh On Bullion
- National Stock Exchange (NSE) Shares Fall Below IPO Price
- Bank Unions Defer Three-Day Nationwide Strike After ‘Understandings Reached’ With IBA
- India's Top Court Rebukes Government Over Timeline For Food Warning Labels
Sports News
- Virat Kohli Shatters Two Sachin Tendulkar Records In Stunning ODI Knock
- Not Just Kohli! David Miller Joins Record-Breaking Party With Cracking ODI Ton
- Messi Scores Incredible Free-Kick From Ridiculous Angle
- Haaland Scores, But Portugal Beat Norway As Ronaldo Watches From Bench
- Norway Goalkeeper’s Horror Blunder Gifts Portugal Nations League Win
- Asian Games: Pakistan Advance To Semis Without A Ball Bowled As Rain Washes Out Hong Kong Clash
- Rain Seals India’s Fate! Asian Games Semi-Final Spot Confirmed After Afghanistan Clash Washed Out
- Pakistan Women Team’s Strange Training Session Clip Goes Viral
- AEW Star Pac, Former WWE NXT Champion, Dies At 40 One Day After Final Wrestling Match
- Rohit Sharma’s Scary Slip While Getting Off Team Bus After India vs West Indies ODI
- 'Feels Awkward': Kuldeep Yadav On Winning Player Of The Match Despite Virat Kohli’s Century
- Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Vinod Tomar Face Delhi Court Notice Over Wrestlers’ Appeal
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