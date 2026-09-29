Delhi Weather: Light Rain, Cool Winds Keep Mercury Below Normal; Morning Chill To Persist

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Light rain, strong winds cooled Delhi-NCR, improving air quality.

Warmer days expected in Delhi, but mornings remain relatively cool.

Temperatures expected to fall gradually, leading to increasing chill.

Delhi-NCR is likely to see a gradual change in weather on Tuesday, a day after light rain and strong winds brought a noticeable dip in temperatures. While the maximum temperature is expected to rise, morning hours are likely to remain relatively cool under the influence of north-easterly winds.

The change in weather on Monday also helped keep Delhi’s air quality in the satisfactory category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood between 53 and 56 at 4 pm.

Delhi Records Rain, Temperature Remains Below Normal

On Monday, September 28, Delhi received light rainfall in several areas. The Ridge recorded 2.2 mm of rain, while Palam received 1 mm. Very light to light rain was also recorded in some other parts of the city.

The maximum temperature settled at 28.7 degrees Celsius, which was 6 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature was recorded at 23 degrees Celsius, 0.3 degrees below normal.

The rainfall and strong winds contributed to cooler conditions across the city, while the improved air quality remained another notable feature of the weather.

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What Will Delhi Weather Be Like Today?

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Tuesday, September 29, is likely to see partly cloudy skies with some sunshine during the day.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 31 and 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to stay between 20 and 23 degrees Celsius.

North-easterly winds are expected to blow at speeds of 10-15 kilometres per hour. These winds are likely to keep the morning relatively cool.

The weather department has also forecast a gradual fall in temperatures in the coming days, with the chill expected to increase gradually.

Minimum Temperature Rises In Past 24 Hours

Over the past 24 hours, Delhi recorded a rise of 1-2 degrees Celsius in the minimum temperature, while the maximum temperature fell by 1-3 degrees Celsius.

During this period, the minimum temperature across Delhi remained between 19 and 23 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature ranged from 27 to 29 degrees Celsius.

At some places, the minimum temperature was considerably below normal, remaining 3.1 to 5 degrees Celsius below the normal level. In other parts of the city, it remained within the normal range of -1.5 to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature remained considerably below normal at most places, with some areas recording readings 5.1 degrees Celsius or more below normal.

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Winds Remain Strong, Humidity High

Delhi witnessed west-north-westerly winds blowing at speeds of 15-20 kilometres per hour. At Palam, the wind speed reached 33 kilometres per hour at 4 pm during the day.

Humidity levels also remained high, with the maximum relative humidity recorded at 93 per cent and the minimum at 73 per cent during the past 24 hours.

With temperatures expected to rise during the day on Tuesday but mornings remaining cooler, Delhi-NCR is likely to experience a transition towards relatively cooler weather in the coming days.