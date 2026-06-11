MHT CET Result 2026 Declared At cetcell.mahacet.org, Know How To Download Scorecard

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has announced the MHT CET 2026 results for several undergraduate and nursing programmes. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examinations can now access and download their scorecards from the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

The results have been released for courses including BHMCT, BCA, BBA, BMS, BBM, MH-DPN/PHN, and BSc Nursing.

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The entrance tests for BHMCT, BCA, BBA, and BMS programmes were conducted between April 28 and April 30, 2026, at examination centres spread across 36 districts in Maharashtra and more than 12 districts outside the state. Meanwhile, the MHT CET 2026 examinations for BSc Nursing and GNM programmes were held on May 6 and May 7, 2026. These entrance tests are conducted for admission to over 200 government and private nursing colleges across Maharashtra.

MHT CET Result 2026: How To Download Scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official MHT CET website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Log in using your registered email ID and password.

Step 3: On the homepage, click on the 'MHT CET 2026 Scorecard' link.

Step 4: Your result and scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the scorecard and save a copy for future use. It is also advisable to take a printout for the admission and counselling process.

What Happens After the MHT CET 2026 Results?

The Maharashtra State CET Cell will conduct the admission and counselling process for candidates seeking admission to BHMCT, BCA, BBA, BMS, BBM, MH-DPN/PHN, BSc Nursing, and GNM programmes.

Following the declaration of results, the authorities will prepare and publish a merit list based on candidates' performance in MHT CET 2026.

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Students whose names appear on the merit list will be eligible to participate in the online choice-filling and seat allotment process. Through this stage, candidates will be able to select their preferred colleges and courses for admission.

Applicants are advised to regularly visit the official MHT CET website for the latest updates regarding the merit list, counselling schedule, choice filling, seat allotment, and other important admission-related announcements.

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