HomeEducationKerala Govt Announces Major School Reforms, Mandates Lifts, Ramps and Better Classroom Facilities

Kerala plans major school reforms with better infrastructure, faster administration, accessibility upgrades, and student-friendly policies.

By : PTI | Updated at : 05 Feb 2026 03:27 PM (IST)

Thiruvananthapuram: From air-conditioned classrooms and lifts in multi-storey school buildings to quicker file clearances in government offices, the Kerala government is preparing a wide-ranging overhaul of the General education system.

At a high-level meeting chaired by the General Education Minister here on Tuesday, officials were directed to take a series of steps aimed at improving both school infrastructure and day-to-day administration, an official release said.

The reforms place strong emphasis on speed and accountability within the education department.

Long-pending files will be cleared on priority, and a special action plan will be rolled out to ensure new files are processed on time.

The Director of General Education and the Additional Director (General) will personally monitor progress and submit regular reports to the government.

The meeting also highlighted the role of schools in nurturing constitutional values.

Schools have been asked to read out the Preamble of the Constitution during special assemblies, reinforcing democratic principles among students.

Improving physical learning spaces formed a key part of the discussions.

"New school buildings will be designed to ensure basic comfort for students, with fans in all classrooms and air-conditioning in important rooms. Lifts will be mandatory in buildings with more than three floors, along with ramps to ensure accessibility for children with disabilities," the release said.

Where facilities allow, steps will also be taken to move away from the traditional back-bencher system, it said.

Sivankutty reiterated that no child should miss a school excursion due to financial difficulties. District-level inspections will be conducted to ensure government orders on inclusive participation are strictly followed.

To create a more joyful school atmosphere, students will be allowed to attend school without uniforms on festival days and on their birthdays. Teachers have been instructed to completely avoid accepting gifts from students.

"Academic quality will continue to be strengthened through the subject minimum programme, while learning support initiatives -- including refreshments--may be organised with the support of PTAs, School Management Committees and alumni associations," the release said.

The government also assured that students' vacation periods will be protected and not disrupted without valid reasons.

Oversight within the department will be tightened through the expansion of the vigilance system at the General Education Directorate.

Education officers will carry out regular school visits and submit reports directly to the Director, who will brief the minister every month. Strict action has been promised against officials who fail to implement government decisions.

Senior officials, including General Education Secretary K Vasuki, Director of General Education Umesh NSK, additional directors, SCERT heads and deputy directors from across the state, attended the meeting.

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Also read
Published at : 05 Feb 2026 03:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala Govt Announces Major School Reforms
