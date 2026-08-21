JSSC CGL Recruitment: Jharkhand HC Stays Order Cancelling CDPO Appointments

Ranchi: The Jharkhand High Court on Friday stayed the notifications cancelling the appointments of Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs) and recruitments made through the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission-Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) examination.

The development comes amid an ongoing dispute over recruitment examinations in the state. The court had earlier, on Wednesday, stayed notifications related to the cancellation of the 11th and 13th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examinations.

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Jharkhand HC Stays JSSC-CGL Recruitment Cancellation

The latest order provides relief in the matter concerning appointments and recruitments through the JSSC-CGL examination.

"The court today stayed operation of the notification cancelling recruitments through Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission-Combined Graduate Level examination (JSSC-CGL), besides the one cancelling the appointments of CDPOs," petitioner's counsel Indrajit Sinha told PTI.

The stay covers the notification cancelling JSSC-CGL recruitments as well as the notification concerning CDPO appointments.

CDPO Appointments Cancellation Notification Also Stayed

Along with the JSSC-CGL recruitment notification, the High Court has also stayed the notification cancelling the appointments of Child Development Project Officers.

The order comes after the court had already intervened in the notifications concerning the cancellation of the 11th and 13th JPSC examinations.

The latest development is significant for those affected by the cancellation notifications related to CDPO appointments and JSSC-CGL recruitment.

Jharkhand Recruitment Row: 22 Exams Cancelled

The court's intervention comes against the backdrop of a 25-day agitation over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in Jharkhand.

Amid the protests, the JMM-led state government on August 18 cancelled 22 examinations and ordered an investigation into 23 other exams conducted since 2014.

The recruitment controversy has led to continued agitation, with candidates and other stakeholders seeking action over alleged irregularities in the examination process.

What the High Court Stay Means

With the Jharkhand High Court staying the cancellation notifications related to JSSC-CGL recruitments and CDPO appointments, the affected candidates and appointees will now have to follow further developments in the case.

The latest order comes shortly after the court's decision concerning the 11th and 13th JPSC examinations, adding another significant development to the ongoing recruitment examination dispute in the state.

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