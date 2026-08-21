India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEducationJSSC CGL Recruitment: Jharkhand HC Stays Order Cancelling CDPO Appointments

JSSC CGL Recruitment: Jharkhand HC Stays Order Cancelling CDPO Appointments

Jharkhand HC has stayed notifications cancelling JSSC-CGL recruitments and CDPO appointments amid the state’s ongoing recruitment exam controversy.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 21 Aug 2026 02:15 PM (IST)

Ranchi: The Jharkhand High Court on Friday stayed the notifications cancelling the appointments of Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs) and recruitments made through the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission-Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) examination.

The development comes amid an ongoing dispute over recruitment examinations in the state. The court had earlier, on Wednesday, stayed notifications related to the cancellation of the 11th and 13th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examinations.

ALSO READ: UGC NET 2026: NTA Responds To ‘Too Expensive’ Answer Key Challenge Fee, Check Refund Rules

Jharkhand HC Stays JSSC-CGL Recruitment Cancellation

The latest order provides relief in the matter concerning appointments and recruitments through the JSSC-CGL examination.

"The court today stayed operation of the notification cancelling recruitments through Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission-Combined Graduate Level examination (JSSC-CGL), besides the one cancelling the appointments of CDPOs," petitioner's counsel Indrajit Sinha told PTI.

The stay covers the notification cancelling JSSC-CGL recruitments as well as the notification concerning CDPO appointments.

CDPO Appointments Cancellation Notification Also Stayed

Along with the JSSC-CGL recruitment notification, the High Court has also stayed the notification cancelling the appointments of Child Development Project Officers.

The order comes after the court had already intervened in the notifications concerning the cancellation of the 11th and 13th JPSC examinations.

The latest development is significant for those affected by the cancellation notifications related to CDPO appointments and JSSC-CGL recruitment.

Jharkhand Recruitment Row: 22 Exams Cancelled

The court's intervention comes against the backdrop of a 25-day agitation over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in Jharkhand.

Amid the protests, the JMM-led state government on August 18 cancelled 22 examinations and ordered an investigation into 23 other exams conducted since 2014.

The recruitment controversy has led to continued agitation, with candidates and other stakeholders seeking action over alleged irregularities in the examination process.

What the High Court Stay Means

With the Jharkhand High Court staying the cancellation notifications related to JSSC-CGL recruitments and CDPO appointments, the affected candidates and appointees will now have to follow further developments in the case.

The latest order comes shortly after the court's decision concerning the 11th and 13th JPSC examinations, adding another significant development to the ongoing recruitment examination dispute in the state.

ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan 2026: UP Students Send Rakhis And Messages To PM Modi, President And Security Forces Via Post

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 21 Aug 2026 02:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Jharkhand HC JSSC CGL Recruitment CDPO Appointment Jharkhand CDPO Appointment Jharkhand Paper Leak
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
JSSC CGL Recruitment: Jharkhand HC Stays Order Cancelling CDPO Appointments
JSSC CGL Recruitment: Jharkhand HC Stays Order Cancelling CDPO Appointments
Education
China’s Chang’e-7 Mission To Hunt For Lunar Ice In One Of The Solar System’s Coldest Places
China’s Chang’e-7 Mission To Hunt For Lunar Ice In One Of The Solar System’s Coldest Places
Education
UGC NET 2026: NTA Responds To ‘Too Expensive’ Answer Key Challenge Fee, Check Refund Rules
UGC NET 2026: NTA Responds To ‘Too Expensive’ Answer Key Challenge Fee, Check Refund Rules
Education
NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Result OUT: Check Seat Allotment, Direct Link Here
NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Result OUT: Check Seat Allotment, Direct Link Here
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Rahul Gandhi's Police Station Protest Intensifies as Congress Demands FIR in Pellet Gun Case
BREAKING: Rahul Gandhi Stages Sit-In Outside Delhi Police Station, Demands FIR Over Pellet Gun Case
Breaking News: Rahul Gandhi Seeks FIR Over Alleged Pellet Gun Use Against Students in Delhi
Breaking: Rahul Gandhi Demands FIR Over Alleged Pellet-Gun Use on Students, Stays at Delhi Police Station
Breaking: Rahul Gandhi at Delhi Police HQ: Possible Jantar Mantar Pellet-Gun Complaint Under Review
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget