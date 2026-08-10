School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

‘Avoid Making Remarks That Please BJP’: Venugopal Warns Tharoor Over Comments On Rahul Gandhi

Jharkhand Protest: State Govt Accepts Key Demands, But Demonstrators To Continue Stir

Maharashtra: Trainer Aircraft Skids Off Runway At Baramati Airstrip Months After Ajit Pawar Crash

‘We Have Not Forgotten Abhaya’: Suvendu Adhikari Orders Fresh Probe Into RG Kar Case

‘You Are No One To Decide’: CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Clashes With Cop

Akali Dal Chief Sukhbir Badal Meets PM Modi: Is BJP-SAD Alliance Making Comeback Ahead Of Punjab Polls?

'What Can Ordinary Ink Do To Us?': Neha Bora After Ink Attack During Jhatrkhand Protest

'Meet Farmers, Stay Healthy, Strengthen NDA': Inside PM Modi’s Meeting With TMC, UBT Rebel MPs

Chhattisgarh Launches 'Meri Beti–Mera Abhiman' Campaign, 6,671 Girls' Toilets To Be Built

Centre Officially Identifies 27 Places In Arunachal Pradesh After China's Repeated Renaming Attempts

'Islamic NATO' Or Defence Cooperation? Saudi-Turkey-Pakistan Pact Explained | What It Means For India

'Internal Affairs': MEA Responds To US Congressman’s Attack On FCRA Bill

JPSC-JSSC Row: Jharkhand Govt Ready to 'Sympathetically' Consider Students' Demands

'So Much Corruption': Rahul Gandhi Says E20 Issue Will Be Taken Up 'Massively'

NEET-UG Paper Leak: How 'Fifa World Cup 2026' WhatsApp Group Led CBI To Accused

International News

Trump May Drop Iran Nuclear Deal Push If Tehran Reopens Strait Of Hormuz: Report

'It Would Be A Dangerous Mistake': US Senator Wyden Opposes 100% Tariffs On India

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei In 'Extremely Critical Condition': Report

'Paper Agreement Won't Bring Security': Iran MP Slams Saudi-Pakistan-Turkey Defence Pact

Hindu women leaders honoured in South Africa on National Women's Day

Netanyahu Rejects 'Great Friend' Trump’s 15-Point Gaza Plan, Says No Israeli Pullout Without Hamas Disarmament

Canada Wildfires: British Columbia Blaze Explodes, Over 20,000 Evacuated

Trump May Drop Iran Nuclear Deal Push If Tehran Reopens Strait Of Hormuz: Report

Canada Declares Emergency In British Columbia As Wildfire Forces 20,000 To Flee

Iran Releases Undated Video Of Mojtaba Khamenei Amid Reports Of Critical Health

Indian-Origin Woman Himanshi Khurana's Partner Arrested Seven Months After Her Murder In Canada

Business News

100% US Tariff Threat: India's Exporters Brace For Fresh Trade Shock Over Russian Oil

EV Stock Below Rs 50: Ola Electric Reports 21% Lower Q1 Loss, Raises Rs 780 Cr

Dolly Khanna-Backed Small-Cap: Profit Jumps 540% As Turnaround Gains Pace

Stock Markets Decline As Sensex Falls 455 Points, Nifty Tests 24,600

Maharashtra Bike-Taxi Rules Could Change Swiggy, Zomato Deliveries: 2% Welfare Levy, Insurance And EVs

New Bajaj Pulsar N160 S, N160 SS First Look: More Power, New Features

E20 Petrol Contamination Concerns: Ministry Says Fuel Is Safe, Tests Show Chloride Within Limits

Milk To Get Costlier In Maharashtra, Prices Hiked By Rs 2 Per Litre From Aug 11

Sports News

Sarfaraz Khan Returns! Replaces Injured Sai Sudharsan In India’s Sri Lanka Test Squad

Wife Makes Explosive Allegations Against World Champion, Calls For Captaincy Removal

Siraj Turns Heroic Finisher! Smashes Three Sixes In Last Over As India Beat Sri Lanka XI In Thriller

PM Modi Meets India's Commonwealth Games Medallists In Special Interaction

Sai Sudharsan Injury Opens Door For Sarfaraz Khan Test Comeback: Report

VVS Laxman Breaks Silence On Team India's Injury Crisis, Clears CoE's Role

West Indies Suffer Major ICC World Cup Blow! Direct Qualification Dream Ends

Yuvraj Singh Set For DC Batting Coach Role? Ganguly Link Points To IPL 2027 Plans

Ruturaj Gaikwad Dethroned! England Batsman Takes No.1 Spot, Kohli 5th On List

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