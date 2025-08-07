Top Railways Posts: Check Pay Scale, Career Growth And Other Benefits

The RRB NTPC (Railway Recruitment Board Non-Technical Popular Categories) examination is a gateway to a wide range of prestigious and highly sought-after positions within the Indian Railways. It attracts lakhs of candidates every year, thanks to the career stability, respectable pay, and numerous perks that come with government service.

These roles are non-technical but play a crucial part in the smooth functioning of the railway system. What makes these jobs especially appealing is the combination of long-term job security, regular and reliable income, clearly defined promotional pathways, and a host of government-provided benefits such as pensions, medical care, and housing allowances.

Here is a detailed look at some of the top posts offered through the RRB NTPC exam, highlighting their key duties, salary structure, and long-term prospects within the Indian Railways.

Station Master

Among the most respected positions in the NTPC cadre, the Station Master plays a critical supervisory role in ensuring smooth railway station operations.

Key Responsibilities:

Manage train arrivals and departures

Coordinate staff activities

Oversee passenger safety and station services

Pay Level: Level-6

Starting Salary: Rs 35,400

Career Progression: Station Superintendent → Area Manager

Job Nature: Supervisory & operational

This role is best suited for candidates with leadership qualities and those who prefer an active, authority-driven role.

Chief Commercial Cum Ticket Supervisor

A balanced mix of clerical and supervisory work, CCTS is ideal for individuals who prefer indoor roles with customer interface and operational oversight.

Primary Duties:

Supervise ticket counters

Ensure revenue tracking

Handle ticketing-related queries

Pay Level: Level-6

Starting Salary: Rs 35,400

Career Path: Commercial Inspector → Assistant Commercial Manager

Job Nature: Clerical with supervisory functions

This role offers a comfortable work routine with clear growth opportunities.

Goods Train Manager (GTM)/Guard

For those seeking outdoor, dynamic work environments, GTM is a perfect choice.

Key Functions:

Monitor the safety of goods trains

Maintain communication with control rooms

Frequent travel with field-based duties

Pay Level: Level-5

Starting Salary: Rs 29,200

Promotion Route: Passenger Guard → Express Guard → Section Controller

Job Nature: Outdoor, travel-based

This post is well-suited to candidates who enjoy mobility and operational roles.

Senior Clerk Cum Typist

If a steady, office-based job appeals to you, the Senior Clerk cum Typist role offers both comfort and stability.

Daily Tasks:

Manage clerical and admin records

Assist in departmental functions

Maintain a structured schedule

Pay Level: Level-5

Starting Salary: ₹29,200

Growth Path: Office Superintendent

Job Nature: Desk job

An ideal option for those who prefer a stable work-life balance.

Junior Account Assistant Cum Typist (JAA)

Perfect for candidates with a background in commerce, the JAA post involves handling financial operations without public interaction.

Major Responsibilities:

Manage budgeting and payroll

Assist in audit preparations

Work in back-end finance departments

Pay Level: Level-5

Starting Salary: Rs 29,200

Career Ladder: Senior Accounts Assistant → Divisional Accounts Officer

Job Nature: Finance-focused desk role

It’s the go-to role for candidates eyeing a career in government finance.

Also Read: Gold Rate Today (August 7): Check Out Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, More Cities

Why These Posts Are Popular

In addition to a stable salary and job satisfaction, RRB NTPC roles come with several valuable benefits. These include a permanent position under the Government of India, regular salary increments as per the 7th Pay Commission, and assured pension and retirement benefits. Employees also receive free medical care through the Railway Health Schemes and enjoy job security with no risk of layoffs. Most posts offer structured work schedules, contributing to a balanced and predictable professional life.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI