Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest consumer of gold after China, depends heavily on imports to meet its demand, with recycled gold forming only a minor share of the overall supply. As global gold prices are quoted in US dollars, fluctuations in the rupee-dollar exchange rate directly affect the cost of gold in the Indian market.

Beyond currency movements, several domestic factors also shape gold prices. These include customs duties, the Goods and Services Tax (GST), and state-level levies. Widely viewed as a safe-haven asset, gold often sees increased investor demand during periods of economic uncertainty or high inflation. However, its pricing remains sensitive to global trends, including shifts in bond yields and broader macroeconomic indicators.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today

The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 9,415 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,270 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 9,400 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,255 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 9,400 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,255 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 9,400 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,255 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 9,400 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,255 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 9,400 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,255 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 9,405 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,260 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 9,400 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,255 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 9,405 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,260 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 9,415 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,270 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).