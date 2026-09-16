ISRO Recruitment 2026: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has opened applications for 22 vacancies across posts including Technical Assistant, Technician, Cook and Fireman. Candidates who meet the prescribed eligibility conditions can apply online through the official ISRO website at isro.gov.in.

Applicants should carefully go through the recruitment notification before submitting the application. The notification contains details regarding the educational qualifications, age limit, and other eligibility requirements applicable to the different posts.

ALSO READ: DU PhD Admission 2026: Direct Admission Deadline Extended, Check New Date & Apply Now

ISRO Recruitment 2026: Check Vacancy Details

The recruitment drive covers a total of 22 posts. The post-wise vacancy distribution is as follows:

Technical Assistant: 5 posts

Technician: 13 posts

Cook: 1 post

Fireman: 3 posts

Since the eligibility conditions vary depending on the position, candidates should check the detailed notification to determine whether they meet the requirements for the post they wish to apply for.

ISRO Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the available positions are required to fulfil the prescribed educational qualification and age criteria. These requirements are not the same for every post.

Applicants should therefore refer to the detailed recruitment notification available on the official ISRO website before proceeding with the application. Checking the eligibility conditions in advance can help candidates ensure that they are eligible for their selected position.

Read Full Notice Here

ISRO Recruitment 2026: Application Fee

Candidates applying for the posts will have to pay an application fee of Rs 750. The fee can be paid online through the SBI e-Payment gateway after the application form has been submitted.

Applicants can use any of the following payment methods:

Internet banking

Domestic debit cards

Domestic credit cards

UPI

Candidates should visit the official ISRO website and refer to the detailed recruitment notification for the application deadline and other important details before completing the registration process.

ISRO Recruitment 2026: Selection Process

The selection procedure will comprise a written examination followed by a skill test for the posts covered under the recruitment drive.

The written examination will be held offline using the OMR method. The examination will take place in Tirunelveli and Chennai, and candidates will be required to choose their preferred examination city while completing the online application.

The skill test will be conducted on a 'GO/NO-GO' basis. Final selection will be made from among the candidates who qualify in the skill test, with their performance in the written examination determining the selection.

ALSO READ: CBSE Date Sheet 2027: When Can Class 10, 12 Students Expect The Timetable? Check Last Year’s Date

ISRO Recruitment 2026: Fireman Selection Process

Candidates applying for the Fireman post will have an additional stage in the selection process. Shortlisted candidates will be required to appear for a Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

The PET will be conducted in two stages. Candidates who successfully clear the first stage will proceed to the second stage. Those who qualify in Stage 2 will subsequently have to undergo a Detailed Medical Examination.

For Fireman applicants, the selection process will therefore include the written test, skill test, physical efficiency test and medical examination as prescribed.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI