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English NewsSportsCricketIndia vs New Zealand 5th ODI: Toss Result & Confirmed Playing XIs

India vs New Zealand 5th ODI: Toss Result & Confirmed Playing XIs

Shreyas Iyer-led India will face New Zealand for one final time in the ODI series, aiming to seal a 3-1 victory and clinch the trophy.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 15 Nov 2026 07:14 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India and New Zealand face series decider today.
  • New Zealand won toss, elected to bowl first.
  • Pacer Yash Thakur received maiden India ODI cap.

IND vs NZ ODI Toss: The India-New Zealand ODI series has reached its decisive fifth match, with the outcome still up for grabs. The Men in Blue still have the opportunity to clinch the series, while the Kiwis can force a 2-2 draw. Rain interruptions in three matches and a crushing New Zealand victory in the only uninterrupted game have made this a stop-start contest. Now, the onus is on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and the rest of India's star-studded line-up to deliver when it matters most and secure another series triumph.

India vs New Zealand ODI Toss Result

New Zealand's captain, Mitchell Santner won the toss and elected to bowl first.

It is worth noting that young pacer Yash Thakur received his maiden India ODI cap ahead of the toss.

Read More: Portugal Humiliated After Ronaldo's Retirement! Thrashed 4-1 By Denmark At Home

IND vs NZ 5th ODI Playing XIs

Here's a look at India and New Zealand's complete playing XIs for today's match:

IND - Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur

NZ -  Will Young, Tim Seifert (WK), Nick Kelly, Dean Foxcroft, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (C), Kristian Clarke, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher

Relief For India As Key Kiwi Pacer Rested

Matt Henry and Kyle Jamieson have been released from New Zealand's squad to prepare for the upcoming Test assignments, forcing the hosts to reshuffle their bowling attack for the series decider.

Henry's absence, in particular, could come as a relief to India after the pacer dismantled their batting line-up in the previous ODI.

He claimed a remarkable 6/27, dismissing Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and stand-in skipper Shreyas Iyer for ducks.

India never recovered from the early blows and suffered a dramatic collapse, getting bowled out for just 89 while chasing a target of 334.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the toss in the IND vs NZ 5th ODI and what was their decision?

New Zealand's captain, Mitchell Santner, won the toss. He chose to elect for his team to bowl first in this decisive fifth ODI match.

Which Indian player made his ODI debut in this match?

Young pacer Yash Thakur received his maiden India ODI cap. He is making his debut for India in the fifth ODI against New Zealand.

Why are Matt Henry and Kyle Jamieson not playing for New Zealand?

Matt Henry and Kyle Jamieson have been released from New Zealand's squad. They are preparing for their upcoming Test assignments.

Why is Matt Henry's absence considered a relief for India?

Matt Henry dismantled India's batting in the previous ODI with 6/27, dismissing key players for ducks. His absence eases pressure on India's lineup.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Nov 2026 07:04 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand ROHIT SHARMA IND Vs NZ ODIs VIrat Kohli
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