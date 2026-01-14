JKBOSE Class 10, 12 Results 2025 Today At jkbose.nic.in, Know When and Where To Check

JKBOSE Class 10, 12 Results 2025: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is expected to declare the Class 10 and Class 12 annual examination results today. The result link will be activated for the October–November session. Students who appeared for the JKBOSE 10th and 12th exams in 2025 will be able to check their results on jkresults.nic.in or jkbose.nic.in.

To check the JKBOSE Class 10 and 12 results for 2025, students will need to enter their roll number and registration number.

The Jammu & Kashmir Board is expected to release the Class 10 results for both hard and soft zones on the same day. The scorecard will include important details that students should review carefully. These typically include the student’s name, roll number, registration number, date of birth, and the names of the father and mother. It will also list the subjects that appeared in, subject-wise grade points, overall grade points, cumulative average grade points, grade awarded, qualifying status, and total marks obtained.

JKBOSE Result 2025: Websites to Check

Candidates can access their JKBOSE Class 10 and 12 results for 2025 through the official websites listed below:

jkbose.nic.in

jkresults.nic.in

JKBOSE Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education at jkbose.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for either JKBOSE Class 10 Result or JKBOSE Class 12 Result.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other required details.

Step 4: Submit the information to view your results on the screen.

Step 5: Review your results and download them.

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference.

JKBOSE Result 2025: How to Check Via SMS

To check the JKBOSE Class 12 results for 2025 on your mobile phone without using the internet, you can access the result through SMS. Simply type a message in the following format: JKBOSE12<ROLLNO> and send it to 567675. Once sent, you will receive your result details directly on your phone via text message.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI