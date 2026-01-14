Explorer
School Assembly News Headlines Today January 14, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, January 14, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
National News
- Army Chief On Bangladesh: ‘We Speak Regularly, No Miscommunication’
- Pune Crime Branch Visits Office Linked To Ajit Pawar Aide Naresh Arora Ahead Of Civic Polls
- Supreme Court Rejects Plea For Removal Of Savarkar Portraits, Warns Of Costs
- IndiGo Mega Sale: Flights Starting at Rs 1, International Tickets From Rs 4,499-Book Till Jan 16
- Delhi Logs Its Coldest December Since 2023 As Severe Cold And Dense Fog Sweep North India
- 'Jai Shri Ram-Chanting Mayors Will..': Nitish Rane Big Remarks On BMC Polls
- 5 Pakistani Drones Spotted Again Along LoC In J&K, Security Forces Open Counter-Fire
International News
- ‘Categorically Unacceptable’: Russia Issues Stark Warning As Trump Signals Support For Iran Protests
- Trump’s Big Message To Iran Protesters: ‘Keep Protesting, Help Is On Its Way’
- Nepali Congress Faces Split Risk Ahead Of March Polls, Calls Special Convention
- Japan's Takaichi, South Korea Lee Jam On K-Pop Songs Amid Diplomatic Strain
- Use of military force in Iran could backfire for Washington
Business News
- Central Govt Employees Alert! 8th Pay Commission May Push Monthly Pay Past Rs 1 Lakh
- Budget 2026 Expectations: Operation Sindoor Shows Why Defence Spend Must Rise To 2.5% Of GDP
- Dalal Street Ends Lower, Sensex Closes Trade Over 83,600, Nifty Tests 25,700
- Import Duty Rationalisation Needed In Budget To Boost Manufacturing, Exports: Deloitte India
- Govt Should Refrain From Hiking Income Tax Surcharge On Super-Rich In Budget: Experts
Sports News
- Bangladesh's T20 World Cup Drama Deepens As BCB Still Refuses To Play In India: Report
- Shreyas Iyer Nears Historic Record! Needs 34 Runs To Leave Tendulkar, Kohli & Rohit Behind
- Kylian Mbappe Speaks Out Following Xabi Alonso’s Dramatic Real Madrid Exit
- Yuzvendra Chahal Shuts Down Reality TV Buzz As ‘The 50’ Rumours Stir Social Media
- Virat Kohli Poses with Young Fan, Internet Adorably Calls Him 'Mini Virat'
Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI
Related Video
Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News
Follow Education News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Advertisement
Top Headlines
World
‘Categorically Unacceptable’: Russia's Stark Warning As Trump Signals Support For Iran Protests
Cities
Delhi Logs Its Coldest December Since 2023 As Severe Cold And Dense Fog Sweep North India
World
Trump’s Big Message To Iran Protesters: ‘Keep Protesting, Help Is On Its Way’
States
‘EC Acting In Cahoots With BJP’: Mamata Alleges Massive Voter Fraud In Bengal
Advertisement
Education
10 Photos
Schools Reopen In Parts Of Jammu And Kashmir Days After Ceasefire Announcement — IN PICS
Education
4 Photos
When Dr S Radhakrishnan Met John F Kennedy — US Embassy Shares Images From 1963 Visit
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion