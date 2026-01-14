School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

Army Chief On Bangladesh: ‘We Speak Regularly, No Miscommunication’

Pune Crime Branch Visits Office Linked To Ajit Pawar Aide Naresh Arora Ahead Of Civic Polls

Supreme Court Rejects Plea For Removal Of Savarkar Portraits, Warns Of Costs

IndiGo Mega Sale: Flights Starting at Rs 1, International Tickets From Rs 4,499-Book Till Jan 16

Delhi Logs Its Coldest December Since 2023 As Severe Cold And Dense Fog Sweep North India

'Jai Shri Ram-Chanting Mayors Will..': Nitish Rane Big Remarks On BMC Polls

5 Pakistani Drones Spotted Again Along LoC In J&K, Security Forces Open Counter-Fire

International News

‘Categorically Unacceptable’: Russia Issues Stark Warning As Trump Signals Support For Iran Protests

Trump’s Big Message To Iran Protesters: ‘Keep Protesting, Help Is On Its Way’

Nepali Congress Faces Split Risk Ahead Of March Polls, Calls Special Convention

Japan's Takaichi, South Korea Lee Jam On K-Pop Songs Amid Diplomatic Strain

Use of military force in Iran could backfire for Washington

Business News

Central Govt Employees Alert! 8th Pay Commission May Push Monthly Pay Past Rs 1 Lakh

Budget 2026 Expectations: Operation Sindoor Shows Why Defence Spend Must Rise To 2.5% Of GDP

Dalal Street Ends Lower, Sensex Closes Trade Over 83,600, Nifty Tests 25,700

Import Duty Rationalisation Needed In Budget To Boost Manufacturing, Exports: Deloitte India

Govt Should Refrain From Hiking Income Tax Surcharge On Super-Rich In Budget: Experts

Sports News

Bangladesh's T20 World Cup Drama Deepens As BCB Still Refuses To Play In India: Report

Shreyas Iyer Nears Historic Record! Needs 34 Runs To Leave Tendulkar, Kohli & Rohit Behind

Kylian Mbappe Speaks Out Following Xabi Alonso’s Dramatic Real Madrid Exit

Yuzvendra Chahal Shuts Down Reality TV Buzz As ‘The 50’ Rumours Stir Social Media

Virat Kohli Poses with Young Fan, Internet Adorably Calls Him 'Mini Virat'

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI