ABP Courses Guide: Best Nursing Courses After 12th in India

ABP Courses Guide: Best Nursing Courses After 12th in India

ABP Courses Guide: Students after Class 12 can choose from B.Sc. Nursing, GNM, or ANM, each offering different career speeds, roles, and opportunities in India and abroad.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 04:06 PM (IST)

ABP Courses Guide: Many students interested in healthcare careers often look at nursing as a profession that offers job security, social impact, and opportunities both in India and overseas. After completing Class 12, multiple pathways are available, each differing in duration, depth of training, and long-term career prospects.

1. B.Sc. Nursing: Ideal for Advanced Roles & Global Mobility

Among the available options, B.Sc. Nursing is considered the most comprehensive route. Spread over four years, it blends theoretical nursing science with extensive clinical exposure. This programme is suitable for students who seek a strong academic foundation, higher salaries, leadership positions, or aspirations to work abroad. The degree also creates pathways for postgraduate specialisations such as paediatric, critical care, psychiatric, and emergency nursing.

2. GNM: A Quicker Route to Become a Registered Nurse

The GNM (General Nursing & Midwifery) diploma is a three-year course designed to introduce students to hands-on patient care and midwifery. Candidates often choose GNM when they want to enter the healthcare workforce sooner or are looking for a cost-efficient option. GNM graduates can later upgrade through a Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing programme if they want to qualify for senior or international roles.

3. ANM: Focused on Community Health & Maternal Care

For students who prefer grassroots healthcare or government initiatives, the ANM (Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery) programme offers a two-year training option. The curriculum emphasises preventive care, community health services, and maternal health making it particularly relevant for work in rural primary health centres, maternity homes, and public health projects. 

Choosing the Right Path 

  • The right course depends largely on career goals: 
  • For fast entry into jobs: GNM or ANM 
  • For global opportunities & senior positions: B.Sc. Nursing 
  • For specialised fields: B.Sc. Nursing followed by M.Sc. Nursing 

Eligibility & Admission 

Most institutions require 10+2 with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB). Admissions are based either on merit or entrance examinations, with some colleges accepting NEET scores for selection. 

Published at : 13 Jan 2026 04:06 PM (IST)
Embed widget