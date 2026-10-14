JEE Main 2027 Registration Soon: Check Session 1 Exam Dates, Documents Required

JEE Main 2027: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to open the registration window for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027 Session 1 soon. Students planning to pursue undergraduate engineering, architecture, or planning courses should keep track of the application announcement and prepare the required documents in advance. Once the application link becomes active, eligible candidates will be able to register through the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The registration announcement is awaited, while the examination dates for the first session have been specified in the NTA's official exam calendar.

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According to the calendar, JEE Main 2027 Session 1 will take place on January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 and 30, 2027. January 31 has been designated as a buffer date by the testing agency. In the previous admission cycle, the application process for Session 1 began on October 31, 2025.

JEE Main 2027: Important Exam Dates

Candidates preparing for the upcoming examination should note the announced schedule for Session 1. The examination will be conducted on six dates in January 2027, with January 31 reserved as a buffer date.

The registration link is expected to be made available on the official JEE Main website. Candidates should check the portal regularly for the application notification, registration deadline, and other instructions.

Since the application window has not yet been announced in the information provided, candidates should wait for the NTA's official notification before relying on any registration deadline.

JEE Main 2027 Registration: Documents Required

Applicants should prepare the necessary documents before beginning the online application process. Based on the information provided, the following items will be required:

Scanned photograph in JPEG or JPG format

Scanned signature

Class 10 or equivalent certificate or marksheet

PwD/PwBD certificate, wherever applicable

Candidates should ensure that their documents are ready for upload when the registration link becomes available. They should also follow the file format and other submission requirements specified in the official notification.

JEE Main 2027: Which Papers Can Candidates Choose?

The examination structure described in the previous year's notification includes three papers, catering to different academic programmes.

Paper 1: Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (BTech)

Paper 2A: Bachelor of Architecture (BArch)

Paper 2B: Bachelor of Planning (BPlanning)

Candidates should select the paper relevant to their intended course while completing the application form.

JEE Main 2027: Exam Duration And Shift Timings

The examination duration is expected to remain three hours for each individual paper. Candidates appearing for BArch and BPlanning together are expected to have three hours and 30 minutes.

During the previous examination cycle, the first shift was conducted from 9 am to 12 noon, while the second shift ran from 3 pm to 6 pm.

For the three-hour-and-30-minute examination, the corresponding timings were 9 am to 12:30 pm and 3 pm to 6:30 pm. Candidates should check the JEE Main 2027 information bulletin for confirmation of the final schedule and timings.

JEE Main 2027 Session 1: How To Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, and open the JEE Main 2027 registration link.

Step 2: Register using a valid mobile number and email address. Save the application number generated during registration.

Step 3: Enter the required personal and academic details, category information, paper choice and preferred examination city.

Step 4: Upload the prescribed photograph, signature, and other applicable documents.

Step 5: Pay the application fee through the available online payment facility.

Step 6: Download and save the confirmation page after completing the application process.

NOTE: Candidates should review their details carefully before submitting the form and retain the confirmation page for future reference.

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JEE Main Registration Trends: How Many Students Applied?

JEE Main continues to attract a large number of engineering aspirants across the country. The information provided states that approximately 16.04 lakh candidates registered for the examination across both sessions in 2026, while around 15.38 lakh appeared.

For comparison, Session 1 in 2025 recorded approximately 13 lakh registrations, while the 2024 examination cycle saw 12.21 lakh registrations. The supplied figures also put registrations in 2023 at approximately 17.91 lakh.

These figures indicate the scale of participation in the examination. Students preparing for JEE Main 2027 should monitor the official website for the registration announcement, application instructions, and any subsequent updates.

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