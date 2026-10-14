Odisha Cabinet Approves Free Textbooks For 28.7 Lakh Students: Check Who Benefits

The Odisha government has approved a scheme to provide free textbooks to approximately 28.7 lakh students studying in state-run schools. The decision, taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, is aimed at making educational resources more accessible to students.

Under the approved scheme, students in Classes 9 and 10 studying in government and government-aided secondary schools will receive free textbooks, except those already covered under the existing provisions for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) students.

ALSO READ: CBSE Board Exams 2027: Waiting For The Date Sheet? Here's What We Know

Chief Secretary Anu Garg announced the decision while briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting. The textbook scheme was among 16 proposals approved by the state Cabinet.

Odisha Free Textbooks Scheme: Who Will Benefit?

The newly approved provision will extend free textbook benefits to students in Classes 9 and 10 who attend government and government-aided secondary schools but are not covered under the existing SC and ST provisions.

Students belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes were already receiving free textbooks under the existing arrangements, Garg said. The latest decision will expand the coverage to additional students studying in these institutions.

The initiative is intended to ensure that more students have access to learning materials without placing an additional financial burden on their families.

Free Textbooks Scheme To Cover 28.7 Lakh Beneficiaries

According to Garg, the scheme will operate for five years, from the 2025-26 academic year to 2029-30. The total estimated expenditure for its implementation is Rs 284.07 crore, with approximately 28.7 lakh beneficiaries expected to be covered.

"The scheme will remain in force for five years, from 2025-26 to 2029-30, with a total estimated outlay of Rs 284.07 crore, covering a tentative 28.7 lakh beneficiaries," Garg said.

The government intends to implement the programme through a transparent and competitive procurement process. The purchase of paper, printing, transportation, and distribution of textbooks will follow the Odisha General Financial Rules and the applicable procurement guidelines.

How Will Odisha Ensure Timely Textbook Distribution?

The School and Mass Education Department will establish a system to gather, verify, and validate information about eligible beneficiaries. The process will include verification at the field level to ensure that the scheme reaches the intended students.

The department will also be responsible for ensuring that textbooks are printed and delivered to schools sufficiently ahead of the start of each academic session.

Timely distribution is an important part of the approved plan, as it is intended to ensure that students receive their learning materials before classes begin.

ALSO READ: Sainik School Goalpara Recruitment 2026: Vacancies Announced, Check Salaries And Apply By November 12

What Are The Objectives Of The Free Textbooks Scheme?

The Odisha government's initiative aims to improve access to quality education by reducing the expenses families incur on textbooks. The scheme is also intended to encourage enrolment in government schools and help reduce the number of students leaving school before completing their education.

Other stated objectives include increasing the transition of students from elementary to secondary education and promoting more equitable access to educational resources.

With the Cabinet's approval, the scheme is set to extend textbook support to a wider group of secondary school students across Odisha over the five-year implementation period.

(With PTI Inputs)

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI