JEE Main 2026: Session 1 Results, Final Answer Key Today At jeemain.nta.nic.in, Know How To Check

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 result is expected soon; check scorecards, cut-off details, and next steps for JEE Advanced.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 11 Feb 2026 09:50 AM (IST)

JEE Main Session 1 Result 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to declare the JEE Main 2026 results shortly. Once released, candidates will be able to download their scorecards and check their percentile ranks from the official website at jeemains.nta.nic.in. 

After the results are declared, candidates can view their JEE Main 2026 results by logging in with their application number and password. 

The result will show key details such as the candidate’s name, application number, marks obtained, and qualifying status. Only candidates who meet the prescribed cut-off will be allowed to take part in JoSAA counselling for admission to institutes including IITs, NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs. 

JEE Main 2026: How to Check  

Step 1: Visit the official JEE Main website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the JEE Main 2026 Result / Scorecard link. 

Step 3: Enter your application number and password or date of birth. 

Step 4: Click on the Submit button. 

Step 5: Your JEE Main 2026 result will appear on the screen. 

Step 6: Download the scorecard PDF and keep it saved for future reference. 

JEE Main 2026: Key Highlights 

Result update: The result is expected to be announced today or by 12 February 2026. 

Official website: Candidates can check their results at jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

Login requirements: Application numbers along with password or date of birth will be needed. 

Details on scorecard: The scorecard will display the NTA percentile score, All India Rank (AIR), and qualifying status. 

JEE Advanced eligibility: The top 2.5 lakh candidates will qualify for JEE Advanced. 

About JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Exam: 

The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 examination was conducted in computer-based mode from January 21 to January 29. The test was held in two shifts each day, the morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. 

The JEE Main 2026 Session 2 exam is scheduled to take place from April 2 to April 9 in multiple shifts. Candidates are advised to carefully check their Session 1 results and performance analysis to fine-tune their preparation strategy for the next attempt. 

JEE Main Result 2026: What Next? 

  • Candidates who clear JEE Main 2026 will be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2026. 
  • After the results are declared, qualified candidates can participate in the counselling process. 
  • Candidates who clear all counselling rounds will be allotted seats in institutions such as IITs, NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs. 

Published at : 11 Feb 2026 09:50 AM (IST)
