JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result Declared: Here’s Where & How To Check Your Score

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the JEE (Main) 2026 Session 1 results for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.), bringing relief to lakhs of engineering aspirants across the country. The results were announced onFebruary 16 and are now available online. Candidates who appeared for the January session can access their NTA scores through the official portal using their login credentials. The agency has also shared key highlights, including toppers and important updates regarding the next phase of the examination process.

Where To Check Your Result

Candidates can check their JEE (Main) 2026 Session 1 results on the official website: https://jeemain.nta.nic.in

To Download The Scorecard:

Visit the official portal

Click on the JEE (Main) 2026 Session 1 result link

Log in using your application number and password

Download and save the scorecard for future reference

The NTA has clarified that the scores declared are normalised NTA percentiles and not raw marks.

What Happens Next

The final All India Rank will be released after both sessions of JEE (Main) 2026 are completed, taking into account the best score from the two attempts.

The agency has also stated that a small number of results have been withheld due to the use of unfair means or identity verification discrepancies. Candidates are advised to rely only on official announcements from NTA and keep checking the website for updates related to Session 2, rank lists and further admission procedures.

Education Loan Information:

