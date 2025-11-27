Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEducationJEE Main 2026: Session 1 Registration Ends Today, Apply Now

JEE Main 2026: Session 1 Registration Ends Today, Apply Now

NTA closes JEE Main 2026 Session 1 registration today at 5 PM; form correction for applicants opens from December 1. Here's how to register.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 27 Nov 2025 10:56 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

JEE Main 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 today November 27. Candidates yet to register for the engineering entrance test can do so by 5 pm. The official website to register for JEE Main session 1 is jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

After the registration window closes, the NTA will allow registered candidates to edit their application forms from December 1 to December 2, 2025, until 11:50 PM. During this one-time correction period, applicants can review their information and make any necessary changes. 

JEE Main 2026: How to Register 

Step 1: Visit the official NTA JEE websites at nta.ac.in or jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

Step 2: Click on “JEE Main 2025 Registration” and create your login ID. 

Step 3: Sign in with the credentials you receive to open the application form. 

Step 4: Enter your personal, academic, and exam-related information. 

Step 5: Upload the required scanned documents, including your photograph, signature, and any necessary certificates. 

Step 6: Pay the application fee using a credit/debit card, net banking, or UPI. 

Step 7: Submit the form and download the confirmation page for your records. 

Direct Link to Register - JEE Main Session 1

JEE Main Session 1 Schedule: 

The first session of JEE Main 2026 is scheduled from January 21 to 30, 2026, with exams taking place in various cities and time slots. The list of exam centres will be released in the first week of January 2026, followed by the admit cards on the official NTA website. The Session 1 results are expected to be announced by February 12, 2026. 

Missed the JEE Main Session 1 Deadline? Here’s Your Backup Plan 

If you weren’t able to apply for Session 1, there’s no need to worry. The NTA will reopen registrations for JEE Main Session 2 in early January 2026. This gives new candidates another chance to apply and lets previously registered students take the test again to improve their scores.  

Skipping Session 1 doesn’t affect your eligibility. In fact, many students choose to sit only for Session 2 as it gives them more time to prepare, fits better with their board exam schedule, or simply feels more convenient. Scores from either session or the higher of the two will be used for admission to NITs, IIITs, GFTIs, and for determining eligibility for JEE Advanced. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Also read
Published at : 27 Nov 2025 10:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
JEE NTA JEE Main 2026 JEE Main 2026 Session Main
Read more
