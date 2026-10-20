IIT JAM 2027 Registration Deadline Extended To October 22: Check Application Steps And Fees

IIT JAM Registration 2027: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has extended the registration deadline for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2027, giving candidates additional time to submit their application forms. Eligible applicants can now complete the registration process until October 22, 2026, through the official website at jam.iitkgp.ac.in.

IIT Kharagpur is organising JAM 2027 for admission to postgraduate programmes in science and related disciplines for the 2027–28 academic session. The examination offers access to 89 postgraduate programmes across 23 IITs. Candidates who have not completed their applications should check the revised deadline and ensure that all required details and documents are submitted before the registration window closes.

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IIT JAM 2027: Important Dates

Candidates should keep track of the registration schedule and upcoming examination-related events to avoid missing important deadlines.

Registration commenced: September 11, 2026

Previous deadline: October 19, 2026, until 11:59 PM

Revised registration deadline: October 22, 2026

Application form correction window: November 10, 2026 (tentative)

JAM 2027 examination date: February 14, 2027

The deadline extension gives applicants a further opportunity to complete the online application process. Candidates should use the official website, jam.iitkpg.ac.in, to access the relevant registration information and application portal.

IIT JAM 2027: How To Apply

Step 1: Visit the official IIT JAM 2027 website at jam.iitkpg.ac.in.

Step 2: Open the JOAPS portal and begin the registration process.

Step 3: Enter the required details, including name, email address, country of residence and mobile number, and create a password.

Step 4: Log in after registration to access the application form.

Step 5: Fill in the application details and upload the required photograph, signature, and certificate.

Step 6: Pay the applicable application fee.

Step 7: Review the information entered and submit the completed form.

NOTE: Applicants should ensure that the uploaded documents meet the prescribed requirements and that the application has been submitted successfully.

IIT JAM 2027 Application Fee: Category-Wise Charges

The application fee depends on the candidate’s category and whether they choose one test paper or two. Candidates can select one or two papers, subject to the permitted combinations and examination sessions.

The fee structure is as follows:

Female candidates and SC, ST and PwD candidates: Rs 1,000 for one test paper and Rs 1,350 for two test papers.

All other candidates: Rs 2,000 for one test paper and Rs 2,700 for two test papers.

Candidates should select their test papers carefully and confirm the applicable fee before completing the payment.

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What Candidates Should Know Before Submitting The Form

With the revised deadline set for October 22, applicants who have not registered should complete the process within the extended period. They should verify their personal details, upload the required documents, and ensure that the fee payment is completed.

Candidates planning to appear for two test papers should also check the permitted combinations and examination-session requirements before making their selection.

For the latest instructions, registration updates, and examination information, applicants should refer to the official IIT JAM 2027 website and the JOAPS portal.

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