NEET UG 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has published a revised provisional seat allotment result for the NEET UG 2026 stray vacancy round. Candidates seeking admission to MBBS, Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) and BSc Nursing programmes can access the updated PDF through the official counselling website at mcc.nic.in.

The revised document contains individual allotment records, allowing candidates to check their NEET rank, allotted institution, course, quota, allotted category, candidate category, and remarks. Applicants should carefully review the updated list to confirm their current allotment status and identify any changes from the earlier result.

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NEET UG 2026 Revised Allotment List: What Candidates Should Check

The revised provisional result provides details of seat allocation across participating medical and nursing institutions. Candidates should locate their entry in the PDF and verify all the information displayed against their NEET rank.

Particular attention should be paid to the allotted institute, course, quota and category. The remarks column should also be reviewed for any instructions or information relevant to the candidate's allotment.

The list includes MBBS seats at several prominent institutions, including AIIMS Bhubaneswar, AIIMS Gorakhpur, AIIMS Patna, King George’s Medical University in Lucknow, Grant Medical College in Mumbai and Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College in Aligarh.

Other institutions appearing in the list include University College of Medical Sciences and GTB Hospital in Delhi, JIPMER Karaikal, Patna Medical College and Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi.

Revised Category Or Quota? Follow MCC’s Admission Instructions

MCC has issued specific instructions for candidates whose category or quota has been modified within the same institute and course.

Such candidates are required to obtain an online-generated relieving letter and complete admission to the seat allotted under the revised category or quota. They must also secure a fresh admission letter generated online for the revised seat.

Candidates should not overlook these requirements, as failure to complete the prescribed admission formalities may lead to cancellation of the allotted seat. Applicants affected by a category or quota change should therefore check the official instructions and complete the necessary steps within the applicable deadline.

NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round Result: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Open the NEET UG counselling section.

Step 3: Look for the revised provisional stray vacancy round allotment result.

Step 4: Open the result PDF.

Step 5: Search for the candidate’s NEET rank or relevant allotment details.

Step 6: Verify the allotted institute, course, quota, category, and remarks.

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What Candidates Should Do After Checking The Result

After reviewing the revised list, candidates should follow the admission instructions applicable to their allotment. Those whose category or quota has changed must pay particular attention to the requirement for a relieving letter and a fresh online-generated admission letter.

The revised list is provisional, so candidates should continue monitoring the official MCC website for further notices and admission-related updates. They should also ensure that all required formalities are completed within the deadline specified by the counselling authority.

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