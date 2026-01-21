IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 To Be Declared Anytime Soon At ibps.in, Here's How To Check

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEducationIBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 To Be Declared Anytime Soon At ibps.in, Here's How To Check

IBPS to release RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 soon; qualified candidates to appear for mains on 1 February 2026.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 21 Jan 2026 12:15 PM (IST)

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is likely to release the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 soon. Candidates who appeared for the Office Assistant (Multipurpose) preliminary examination will be able to check their results online through the official website at ibps.in. 

To check the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025, candidates will be required to log in using their registration number or roll number, along with their date of birth or password. 

Once the result is published, it will indicate whether the candidate has qualified for the next stage of the recruitment process. In addition to qualifying status, candidates will be able to view the section-wise marks they have secured as well as the state-wise cut-off marks. IBPS is expected to release the prelims scorecard and cut-off details shortly after the result announcement. 

Candidates who successfully qualify in the prelim's examination will be eligible to appear for the mains examination, which is scheduled for 1 February 2026. It is important to note that only those who clear both the prelims and mains examinations by scoring above the prescribed minimum cut-off marks will be considered for the final appointment. 

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025: How to Check  

Step 1: Visit the official IBPS website at ibps.in. 

Step 2: Click on the link for the IBPS RRB Clerk Preliminary Result. 

Step 3: the Office Assistant option. 

Step 4: You will be redirected to the login page. 

Step 5: Enter your registration or roll number, along with your date of birth or password. 

Step 6: Submit the details to view your results. 

About IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Exam 2025: 

The IBPS RRB Clerk preliminary examination was conducted on 6, 7, 13 and 14 December 2025. The exam was organised to shortlist candidates for the mains stage under the Common Recruitment Process for Regional Rural Banks (CRP RRB-XIV). 

Through this recruitment drive, IBPS plans to fill 8,002 Office Assistant (Multipurpose) vacancies in various Regional Rural Banks across India. The selection process has been structured to ensure fair and merit-based recruitment, with candidates evaluated on their performance in each stage of the examination. 

Published at : 21 Jan 2026 12:15 PM (IST)
Education News IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025
