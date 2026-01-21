Explorer
School Assembly News Headlines Today January 21, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, January 21, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
National News
- Big Relief For Delhi: GRAP-IV Lifted, Stage I-III To Continue
- Zakir Khan To Step Away From Comedy Till 2028–30, Comedian Announces Long Hiatus
- Jamia University Faculty Arrested On Caste Abuse, Assault Charges
- Traffic Alert! Gurugram Police Restricts Delhi Entry For Vehicles
- Supreme Court Raps Maneka Gandhi Over Stray Dog Remarks, Says She Committed Contempt
- ED Flags Rs 366-Crore Bribery Ring In Tamil Nadu MAWS Department; Seeks FIR Against Minister K N Nehru
- ‘Family Fiefdom Politics’: TN BJP Leader Urges DMK To End Dynastic Politics, Cites Nitin Nabin’s Rise
- Sabarimala Temple Closes As Mandala–Makaravilakku Pilgrimage Season Concludes Peacefully
International News
- Greenland PM Warns Citizens To Brace For ‘Possible US Invasion’
- Amid Crisis In Bangladesh, India Takes Big Decision; Diplomats’ Families Asked To Return
- UAE President’s India Visit Triggers Panic In Pak, Expert Says Both Countries ‘Have Pakistan In Mind’
- Danish PM Rules Out Talks On Sovereignty Amid US Tariff Threat Over Greenland
- India Scales Back Russian Oil Buys After Trump’s Tariff Threat, Says US Treasury
- Sunita Williams Retires From NASA After Record-Breaking Spaceflight Career
- Former Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba Backs Out From Contesting Upcoming Elections
- Hindu Child 'Forced To Quit' Primary School In London For Wearing Tilak, Outrage Among Community
Business News
- The Most Popular Crypto To Watch And Buy In 2026: Blockdag, Solana, Hyperliquid, And Ethereum
- PhonePe IPO: Sebi Nod Fuels Hopes Of Biggest Fintech Listing Since Paytm
- $25 Billion, 1 GW, And Fully Green: AM Green To Build Massive AI Data Centre In Uttar Pradesh
- Zero Knowledge Proof Set To Crush Polygon And Avalanche, Targeting 7000x Gains In Crypto Market 2026
- India And EU Set To Seal Historic Free Trade Agreement After Republic Day
- Rupee Breaches 91 Mark, Closes At Record Low Against US Dollar
- Indian Manufacturing On A High: 91 Per Cent Firms Report Stable Or Higher Output
Sports News
- Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma To Be Demoted? BCCI Might Scrap A+ Central Contract: Report
- 'Ball Daal Apna Chup Chap Aur Peeche Ja': Rohit Sharma’s No-Nonsense Message To Kuldeep Yadav
- Bangladesh Govt Sports Advisor Asif Mahmud Says No Change In Stance On Playing In India
- Indian Cricketer Mohammad Shami Appears For SIR Hearing In Kolkata
- BCCI Likely To Phase Out Grade A+ Category As Board Considers Central Contract Changes
- Smriti Mandhana Hails Gautami Naik's Gritty Knock As RCB Clinch WPL 2026 Playoff Berth
