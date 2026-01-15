Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Expected Shortly ibps.in, Know How To Download Scorecard

IBPS to release RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 soon; mains exam expected in February 2026.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 15 Jan 2026 12:11 AM (IST)

IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to release the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 soon. Once announced, candidates will be able to download their Regional Rural Banks (RRB) Clerk preliminary scorecard from the official IBPS website at ibps.in. 

The result will display the marks obtained by the candidate in each section, along with the state-wise cut-off and their qualifying status. Candidates who score above the cut-off will move on to the next stage of the selection process for the IBPS RRB Mains Examination, which is likely to be held on February 1. 

This recruitment drive is being conducted for the post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) across India, with a total of 8,002 vacancies to be filled. 

Only those candidates who clear both the preliminary and main examinations by securing the required minimum cut-off marks will be considered for the final appointment. 

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025: How to Download Scorecard 

Step 1: Visit the official website at ibps.in. 

Step 2: Go to the section titled “Common Recruitment Process (CRP-RRBs)”. 

Step 3: Select CRP Regional Rural Banks XIV. 

Step 4: Click on “Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP RRB-XIV Office Assistant (Multipurpose)”. 

Step 5: Enter your Registration Number/Roll Number and Date of Birth/Password. 

Step 6: Complete the captcha verification and click on Login. 

Step 7: Your results will appear on the screen. 

Step 8: Download and print the scorecard for future reference. 

IBPS RRB Clerk 2025: Mains Exam Date 

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has not yet confirmed the official date for the IBPS RRB Clerk Mains examination. However, based on the trends from previous recruitment cycles, the examination is likely to be held on February 1 or February 8, 2026. The final date will largely depend on when the preliminary results are declared, as the mains examination is conducted only after the prelims results are published. 

About IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Exam 2025: 

The IBPS RRB Clerk Preliminary examination was conducted on 6, 7, 13, and 14 December 2025 at various designated test centres across the country. Candidates appeared for the exam at their allotted venues as per the schedule issued by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Published at : 15 Jan 2026 12:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025
