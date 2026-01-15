Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
JEE Main Admit Card 2026: NTA Session 1 Exam Hall Ticket Anytime Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Check Details

JEE Main 2026 Admit Card soon; NTA to release hall tickets before Session 1 exams starting January 21.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 15 Jan 2026 09:29 AM (IST)

JEE Main Admit Card 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is preparing to release the JEE Mains 2026 Admit Card soon on its portal. As per the official update, the NTA is scheduled to release the JEE Mains Admit Card 2026 three to four days before the exam date. Registered candidates will be able to download their JEE Main Admit Card 2026 from the NTA’s official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

With the Session 1 examinations scheduled to begin on January 21, the JEE Main 2026 hall tickets are expected to be released soon. Candidates will be able to download their JEE Main Session 1 Admit Card 2026 by logging in with their application number and password. 

The admit card will include important information such as the exam centre address, reporting and shift timings, and exam-day instructions, along with other relevant details. 

JEE Main Admit Card 2026: How to Download  

Step 1: Go to the official JEE Main website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

Step 2: Click on the link for the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Admit Card. 

Step 3: Sign in using your Application ID and Password. 

Step 4: Your JEE Main 2026 Session 1 admit card will appear on the screen. 

Step 5: Download and save the admit card for future use. 

JEE Main Admit Card 2026: Details Mentioned on the Hall Ticket 

The link to download the JEE Main Session 1 hall ticket will be activated soon on the official website. The admit card will include the following details: 

  • Candidate’s name 
  • Roll number 
  • Name of the examination 
  • Candidate’s photograph and signature 
  • Exam centre address and details 
  • Exam date and shift timings 
  • Reporting time to the test centre 
  • Duration of the examination 
  • Important instructions for candidates 

JEE Main Session 1 and 2 Exams 2026: Dates 

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will organise the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 examinations from January 21 to January 29 in two separate shifts each day. The morning shift will be held from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm, while the afternoon shift will run from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. 

In addition, the Session 2 examinations of JEE Main 2026 are scheduled to take place from April 2 to April 9. Ahead of the first session, the testing authority has already released the JEE Main 2026 exam city information slip on the official website, allowing candidates to check their allotted exam city in advance. 

Published at : 15 Jan 2026 09:29 AM (IST)
