School Assembly News Headlines Today January 15, Top National, International, Sports, Business News

The school assembly news headlines for today, January 15, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 15 Jan 2026 07:43 AM (IST)

School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments. 

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena. 

National News   

  • Banned Chinese Kite Strings Turn Deadly: Two Killed, Nationwide Safety Concern Grows 
  • BMC Election 2026: Hours Before Voting, Sanjay Raut Makes ‘Emotional’ Appeal To Marathi Voters 
  • ED Tells Calcutta HC No Documents Seized In I-PAC Raid; TMC Plea Disposed 
  • Indian Railways Makes Big Change To Ticket Booking; Agent Says Tatkal Bulk Buying Hit 
  • Good News For Pilgrims: Mata Vaishno Devi Temple Opens Ancient Cave Route For Darshan 
  • Bengaluru Vs New York: Google Staff Highlights Workplace Culture Differences 
  • Aditya Sahu Takes Charge As Jharkhand BJP President, Vows To Safeguard Tribal Rights 
  • Magh Mela Sees Over 85 Lakh Devotees Take Holy Dip At Sangam 

International News   

  • ‘Evolving Situation In Iran’: Jaishankar Speaks To Iranian FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi 
  • Iran Warns Neighbours After Trump Threats, Says US Bases Could Be Target 
  • Intel Flags Pakistan Plan To Use Islamic State Label For Next Terror Strike In J&K 
  • Trump’s Big Decision: US To Deny Visas To 75 Countries-Is India Or Pakistan On The List? 
  • ‘I’m A US Citizen': Viral Videos Of ICE Action Spark Fear As Immigration Raids Intensify In Minneapolis 
  • India-US Trade Deal Talks: Jaishankar, Marco Rubio Discuss Key Issues Over Phone 

Business News   

  • Your Money, Your Life: Pension & EPF Rule Changes May Affect Withdrawals And Returns-Check Details 
  • India's Auto Exports Surge, But High Logistics Costs Are Eating Into Global Competitiveness: NITI Aayog 
  • XRP & Ethereum Turn Bullish But Experts Say Only Zero Knowledge Proof Could Net 5000x Returns 
  • 8th Pay Commission Could Bring Big Salary Jump As DA Nears 70% 
  • Dalal Street Closes Lower, Sensex Ends At 83,380, Nifty Tests 25,700 

Sports News   

  • IND vs NZ: Daryl Mitchell's Ton, Young's 87 Help NZ Beat India By 7 Wickets, Level Series 1-1 
  • Off-Stump Flattened! Harshit Rana's 'Beauty' Remove Dangerous Conway 
  • Virat Kohli's Emotions On Full Display As Mistimed Shot Costs Him His Wicket 
  • AIFF Plans Major Overhaul Of Indian Football Leagues with 21-Year Roadmap 
  • IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli Eclipses Sachin Tendulkar's ODI Runs vs New Zealand 

Published at : 15 Jan 2026 07:43 AM (IST)
