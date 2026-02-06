Himachal CM Orders Statewide School Mobile Ban from March 1

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said students should dream big but emphasised that dreams must be backed by action, balance and continuous learning, emphasising that education is meant for holistic life development and not merely scoring marks in examinations.

As examinations of CBSE, ISCE and other state boards approach, the Prime Minister interacted with select "exam warriors" during the 9th edition of 'Pariksha pe Charcha.'This year the interactive sessions were also held with students from Devmogra in Gujarat, Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, Raipur in Chhattisgarh and Guwahati in Assam.

During an interaction with students, the Prime Minister said that dreaming is essential, but only action-oriented thinking leads to success.

"Not dreaming is a crime. One should definitely dream, but merely humming about dreams never works. Therefore, one should consider action as paramount in life," he said.

Highlighting the need for balance, PM Modi told students to manage studies, rest, skills and hobbies together. "There should be a balance in everything in life. If you lean too much to one side, you will surely fall," he said.

The Prime Minister later added that both life skills and professional skills are equally important. "There are two types of skills - life skills and professional skills. If someone asks me which one to focus on, I would say focus on both. They go hand in hand," he said.

The Prime Minister emphasised that skills begin with knowledge and cannot be acquired without proper learning and observation. "Can any skill be acquired without studying, observing and applying knowledge? The beginning of skill is with knowledge; its importance cannot be underestimated," he said.

The Prime Minister also cautioned against treating education as a burden. "Education should not feel like a burden. It requires our total involvement. Education in bits and pieces doesn't guarantee success," he said, adding that exams should never become the ultimate goal.

"Life is not just about exams. Education is just a medium for our development. Instead of focusing only on marks, everyone should focus on improvement in life, which goes beyond classrooms and exams," he said.

PM Modi said that good teachers focus on all-around development rather than only teaching what helps score marks. "There are times when teachers only teach what is important for exams, but a good teacher teaches everything and focuses on overall growth," he added.

Touching upon digital habits, the Prime Minister warned students against wasting time online. "Don't just waste time because the internet is cheap in India. I have made a law against betting. We will not let that happen," he said.

While he also noted that gaming, if done wisely, can be a skill. "Gaming is a skill. It involves speed and helps personality development, but try to find your expertise by choosing better quality gaming," he said.

During the interaction, PM Modi welcomed students with the traditional Assamese 'Gamosa', calling it an epitome of women's empowerment in the Northeast. "This is an epitome of women's empowerment for the Northeast, especially Assam, as the women weave it at home with love and dedication," he said.

The Prime Minister also spoke emotionally about meeting members of the blind cricket team recently.

"They don't have homes, and they are blind, yet they learned to play and reached this level despite their disability. When I heard their stories, tears welled up in my eyes," he said, urging students to move beyond comfort zones. "We shouldn't remain under the illusion that a comfort zone makes life. Life is made by the way we live it," he added.

Looking ahead to India's future, PM Modi reminded students that they would be at the core of the nation's journey towards development. "You all will be between 35-40 years old in 2047. Who am I working hard for to build a Viksit Bharat? Should you also not work towards it?" he said, calling on young Indians to support domestic manufacturing. "We need to emphasise and ensure to buy and use Indian products," he added.

Sharing a personal anecdote, PM Modi said that on his birthday, September 17, a leader had called him to say he had completed 75 years. "I told him that 25 years are still left. I don't count the past, but what remains. I always look at what is to come," he said, urging students not to dwell on past failures but focus on future opportunities.

During the interactive session, PM Modi engaged in a lively conversation with students, addressing issues ranging from exam stress and time management to leadership, wellness and pursuing dreams.

Later, students sang self-composed songs before PM Modi.

The 2026 edition would focus on helping students remain stress-free during examinations and encouraging a stronger emphasis on learning.

(With Inputs From PTI)

