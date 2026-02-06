Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: The ninth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2026 is set to return with its next episode on February 9. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will once again engage with students, popularly known as ‘exam warriors’, starting at 10 AM. The interaction will continue the initiative’s focus on helping students manage exam pressure and approach learning with confidence.

For the first time, Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 has been organised across multiple locations, ensuring wider regional representation. In addition to Delhi, the programme was conducted in four other cities Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, Raipur in Chhattisgarh, Dev Mogra in Gujarat, and Guwahati in Assam. These locations collectively represent the north, south, east, west, and central regions of the country, marking a significant expansion of the initiative’s national footprint.

How to Download Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Certificate?

Step 1: Go to the official Pariksha Pe Charcha website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Download Certificate option.

Step 3: Choose the relevant category - Student (Self Participation), Student (Through Teacher Login), Teacher, or Parent.

Step 4: Sign in using your full name along with the registered mobile number or email ID.

Step 5: Once logged in, view your certificate and download it for future use.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Where To Watch?

The upcoming episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 will be broadcast live across several platforms to ensure maximum reach. The programme will be telecast on Doordarshan channels and streamed on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official YouTube channel. In addition, the Ministry of Education’s social media handles will carry the live broadcast. Viewers can also tune in via multiple OTT platforms, including WAVES OTT, Amazon Prime Video, Jio, ZEE5, Sony LIV, and Spotify for audio streaming.

What Activities Were Organised Ahead Of PPC 2026?

In the lead-up to Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026, a series of student-focused engagement activities were conducted across schools nationwide. These included the Swadeshi Sankalp Daud, a student-led run or walk aimed at promoting the idea of self-reliance. Quiz and writing competitions were also organised at selected Kendriya Vidyalayas on the occasion of Parakram Diwas. According to official figures, around 2.26 crore students participated in these pre-event activities, highlighting the programme’s massive outreach.

