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English NewsEducationHaryana CM Expands Education Support Initiative, Launches 25 New Centres

Haryana CM Expands Education Support Initiative, Launches 25 New Centres

Haryana Chief Minister expanded the state's education support initiative by launching 25 new centre, aiming to improve access to quality learning and strengthen educational opportunities for students.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 03 Jul 2026 11:31 AM (IST)

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday announced the expansion of the state's education support initiatives by setting up 25 new centres under the Buniyaad Scheme and providing 100 new computers to the Super-100 Centre in Kurukshetra.

The announcements were made at the Haryana Super-100 Felicitation Programme in Chandigarh, where students who cleared the IIT-JEE examination under the Super-100 Scheme were honoured.

Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar was also present at the event.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 03 Jul 2026 11:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini State's Education 25 New Centres
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