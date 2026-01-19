Haryana Aligns With NEP As Class 1 Entry Age Raised To Six From 2026

The Haryana Education Department has officially revised the eligibility criteria for admission to Class 1, setting six years as the minimum age beginning with the 2026-27 academic year. The shift marks a departure from the previous regulation that permitted children to enrol at five years and six months.

The decision places Haryana in full alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and follows guidance issued by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. By recalibrating the admission age, the state aims to ensure developmental readiness before children enter formal schooling and to standardise the foundational years across institutions.

NEP Framework and Policy Compliance

The change replaces earlier norms under the Haryana Education Rules, 2011. NEP 2020’s ‘5+3+3+4’ structure designates the first five years as the Foundational Stage, comprising three years of pre-school followed by Classes 1 and 2. A six-year entry age for Class 1 is considered essential for implementing this model seamlessly, preventing premature academic exposure and supporting holistic development in early childhood.

Rationale Focused on Child Development

Educational researchers and NEP experts argue that children around the age of six generally achieve better cognitive, emotional, and motor preparedness for structured classroom settings. The state maintains that the amendment will help reduce academic pressure on younger learners and foster healthier social interactions through age-appropriate peer grouping.

How the Change Impacts Families and Schools

The policy revision carries several practical implications for parents planning admissions. Children falling short of the six-year threshold for Class 1 will be enrolled in Balvatika, keeping them within the Foundational Stage instead of pushing them into early formal academics. The regulation applies uniformly to government, government-aided, and private schools, eliminating earlier relaxations from 2026-27 onwards.

The Directorate of School Education has already issued instructions to District Education Officers and privately managed institutions to enforce the revised standard. Schools have been asked to publish the updated criteria clearly in admission notices and promotional materials, giving families adequate time to prepare for the transition.

