GPAT 2026 Registration Begins Today on natboard.edu.in, Here's How To Apply

HomeEducationGPAT 2026 Registration Begins Today on natboard.edu.in, Here's How To Apply

GPAT 2026 online registration opens today; exam on March 7, 2026. Apply by Jan 12, 2026 to secure eligibility for M.Pharm admission.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 23 Dec 2025 11:50 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

GPAT Registration 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will conduct the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) on March 7, 2026. Candidates can check out the complete schedule through the official website at natboard.edu.in. 

The last date for candidates to apply for NBEMS GPAT 2026 is January 12, 2026. Candidates applying for GPAT 2026 must make sure they complete the online registration and application process within the given deadline. 

Candidates found to be ineligible at any stage of GPAT 2025 will not be permitted to appear in the examination and/or counseling. In an unlikely event of any ineligible candidate appearing and/or being successful in the GPAT 2025, the results/ candidature of such candidate shall be cancelled and/or are deemed to be cancelled. 

GPAT 2026: How to Apply  

Follow these simple steps to complete your online registration: 

Step 1: Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the GPAT 2026 examination section. 

Step 3: Select the link for the GPAT 2026 application form. 

Step 4: A new window will appear prompting you to log in or register. 

Step 5: If you are a new user, complete the registration by providing all the required details. 

Step 6: Fill out the GPAT 2026 application form carefully and accurately. 

Step 7: Upload all mandatory documents in the prescribed format. 

Step 8: Review the entire application form and submit it online. 

Step 9: Make sure all details are correct before submitting, as errors may affect your application. 

Documents Required for GPAT 2026 Application 

Candidates should have the following documents ready before applying: 

  • Mark sheet of the Bachelor of Pharmacy (B. Pharma) degree 
  • Scanned passport-sized photograph 
  • Scanned signature of the candidate 
  • Valid photo identification proof (e.g., Aadhaar card, passport, or driving licence) 

GPAT 2026: Exam Date 

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced that GPAT 2026 will be held on 7 March 2026. The scores from this examination are widely accepted for admission into Master of Pharmacy (M.Pharm) programmes and are also used for awarding scholarships and fellowships at various institutions. 

The online registration and application portal for GPAT 2026 will be activated today at 5 PM on the NBEMS website. Only candidates who complete the registration, submit the application form, upload the required documents, and pay the application fee within the specified timeline will be considered eligible to appear for the examination.

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Published at : 23 Dec 2025 11:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News GPAT 2026
