CM Vijay Announces Withdrawal Of Cases Against Farmers, Teachers Over Peaceful Protests

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CM Vijay withdrew cases against peaceful farmer, teacher protests.

Farmers' cases arose from protests against land development projects.

CPI, PMK urged wider withdrawal for NEET, NLC.

Government affirmed consideration for wider protest withdrawal demands.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has made a major announcement in the state Assembly, offering relief to farmers and teachers who faced cases for holding peaceful protests over their livelihoods, rights and legitimate demands.

Vijay said cases registered against farmers and teachers for participating in peaceful demonstrations between May 2021 and April 2026 would be withdrawn.

The chief minister said the decision was taken on humanitarian grounds and in recognition of democratic values. He added that his government would continue to stand with farmers and teachers.

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Cases Filed Against Farmers Over Land, Projects

Several farmers had faced police cases while protesting against government projects and seeking to protect their land, livelihoods and access to natural resources.

In Tiruvannamalai district, cases were registered against farmers protesting the proposed SIPCOT industrial park. Some of them were even booked under the stringent Goondas Act.

Similarly, farmers protesting against the proposed airport project at Parandur had opposed the project over fears of losing agricultural land, water resources and employment opportunities. Cases were registered against some of the protesters and remain pending.

The withdrawal announced by the chief minister is expected to provide relief to those facing such cases over peaceful demonstrations.

CPI Seeks Withdrawal Of NEET Protest Cases

Following Vijay’s announcement, the CPI urged the TVK government to also withdraw cases registered against people who protested against the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), including students.

The party said those who participated in protests against NEET should also be covered by the government’s decision.

The PMK has separately appealed to Chief Minister Vijay to withdraw cases against people who protested against the Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC).

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Government To Consider Wider Demand

Law Minister Nirmal Kumar said the government would consider the demand for withdrawing cases related to other protests.

The announcement comes as the TVK government seeks to provide relief to people who faced legal action while participating in peaceful demonstrations and reinforce what it described as respect for democratic rights.

The government’s decision could also pave the way for consideration of similar demands concerning cases filed during other public protests.